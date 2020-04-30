Divorces
FILED
20-1408 Bobby Jones v. Jessica Jones.
20-1410 Sharla Emory v. Ronald Jones.
20-1413 Kelly Phillips v. Willard Phillips.
GRANTED
19-4838 Yolanda Farrar v. Andre Farrar.
20-879 Ryan Geary v. Kelli Geary.
