Daily Record

Today at 3:17 a.m.

Divorces

FILED

20-1408 Bobby Jones v. Jessica Jones.

20-1410 Sharla Emory v. Ronald Jones.

20-1413 Kelly Phillips v. Willard Phillips.

GRANTED

19-4838 Yolanda Farrar v. Andre Farrar.

20-879 Ryan Geary v. Kelli Geary.

Metro on 04/30/2020

Print Headline: Daily Record

