Democrats lose bid on candidate listing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida does not have to come up with a new way to list candidates on the ballot, a federal appellate court ruled Wednesday, dealing a blow to Democrats who argued that Republicans have an unfair advantage because the current system automatically lists their candidates first.

In its ruling Wednesday, the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said the plaintiffs in the case lacked standing to sue Florida's secretary of state, Laurel Lee. The majority opinion said the plaintiffs did not demonstrate they were harmed.

The high-stakes jockeying over name order on Florida's ballot is hardly inconsequential as Republicans and Democrats grapple for every advantage they can get in elections that are often too close to call on election night.

Tossing out a lower court's ruling ordering the state to come up with a new way to list candidates, the appellate court found that the lawsuit filed by three Florida voters and several Democratic groups had wrongly targeted the state's chief elections officer, who the court said isn't responsible for printing ballots and setting the order in which names appear.

In a statement, the groups said they would weigh their options. They also took issue with the court's finding that Democrats were not harmed.

Under Florida law, President Donald Trump would automatically appear at the top of the ballot in November -- ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic nominee.

That's because top ballot billing goes to the party of the state's governor. Republicans have now occupied the governor's office for two decades. Florida's name-ordering law dates to 1951, when Democrats were in power.

Wednesday's ruling vacates a U.S. District Court decision handed down in November that sided with Democrats, including the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the the super PAC Priorities USA.

Similar ballot-order lawsuits are pending in Arizona, Georgia and Texas.

