Store employee fatally shoots 45-year-old, Little Rock police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A man killed outside a Family Dollar in Little Rock on Wednesday was fatally shot by a store employee, police said.

Officers responded around 5:35 p.m. to the Family Dollar, 2408 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and found 45-year-old Keith Cobbins suffering from a gunshot wound in the chest, according to a police report.

He was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died of his injury, the report states.

Police said in a news release there was a “disturbance” in the parking lot between Cobbins and an employee of the store, 42-year-old Shalonda Nelson, that escalated into the shooting.

Nelson was interviewed and released pending further investigation, police said.

The homicide came less than 24 hours after a shooting on the 2900 block of Romine Road that left one man dead and one injured.