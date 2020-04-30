Green retiring from LR Central

After a lengthy career at Little Rock Central, Michael Green is ready for a change.

The longtime Lady Tigers' coach retired from the program he's called home for the past 26 years.

"In light of everything that's going on, I had a chance to just kind of look at things," he said. "Doing so gave me a little time to step back and re-evaluate things, so I'm going to hang it up for a little while. Not saying it's permanent because you never know."

Green has spent the bulk of coaching career pulling double duty for Central. He also was an assistant on the boys team for the first 24 years of his tenure before concentrating solely on the Lady Tigers the past two seasons.

The 57-year-old compiled a 397-297 record and captured four conference titles during his tenure with the Lady Tigers. Nineteen of his players have moved on to play college basketball.

The Lady Tigers were 7-16 this season, but Green is leaving his successor with a promising young roster, led by junior guard Lauryn Pendleton.

"I'm gonna miss the kids and just that experience with them," said Green, who's worked in the Little Rock School District for 33 years. "Just every year, coming in and interacting with them, making new bonds. And then all of my coaching buddies and the relationships I've made throughout my career there. I'm certainly gonna miss all of that."

