• Gaylord Lopez, Georgia's poison-control center director, said a man who drank 16 ounces of bleach and a second man who guzzled a mixture of Pine-Sol, mouthwash, beer and pain medications hoping to prevent a coronavirus infection are both recovering after being hospitalized.

• Sherman Carouthers, mayor of Okolona, Miss., was given five days to schedule a new election to pick a town marshal, a post similar to a police chief, after a judge ruled that the winner of a 2017 race was improperly denied a spot on a special-election ballot.

• Preston Marquart, a St. Louis County, Mo., police officer who struck a 12-year-old girl with his patrol SUV as he tried to get closer to a car for a traffic stop, but without using lights or sirens, was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said.

• Tupac Malik Shakur, 46, of Lexington, Ky., got an apology from Gov. Andy Beshear after his unemployment benefits were held up by state officials who thought his claim was a fake filed by someone using the name of rapper Tupac Shakur, who died in a 1996 shooting.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• Larry Jackson Jr., 20, of Birmingham, Ala., accused of firing a handgun into a car's back seat and wounding a 1-year-old girl accompanying her mother on errands, was charged with attempted murder, police said.

• Freddy McConnell of Kent, England, a transgender man who gave birth to a son in 2018, lost an appeal to be registered as the father, rather than mother, on the child's birth certificate when a judge ruled that the "biological role in giving birth is that of 'mother.'"

• Mary Paulo of Fulton, Mo., became the fourth member of her family to plead guilty to federal charges in the death of a developmentally disabled man, whose body was found encased in concrete in a storage unit, after prosecutors said she lied when saying the victim was alive months after he had died.

• Imani Skipwith of Jackson, Miss., was awarded Bellhaven University's first Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship, a full-ride creative-writing scholarship named for the author of the best-selling novel The Hate U Give.

• Tess Deterding, a Sacramento County, Calif., sheriff's spokesman, said a deputy is being investigated after being video-recorded punching a 14-year-old boy whom he pinned to the ground and later cited for illegally possessing tobacco products.

A Section on 04/30/2020