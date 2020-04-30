Sections
April 30, 2020

Gaylord Lopez, Georgia's poison-control center director, said a man who drank 16 ounces of bleach and a second man who guzzled a mixture of Pine-Sol, mouthwash, beer and pain medications hoping to prevent a coronavirus infection are both recovering after being hospitalized.

Sherman Carouthers, mayor of Okolona, Miss., was given five days to schedule a new election to pick a town marshal, a post similar to a police chief, after a judge ruled that the winner of a 2017 race was improperly denied a spot on a special-election ballot.

Preston Marquart, a St. Louis County, Mo., police officer who struck a 12-year-old girl with his patrol SUV as he tried to get closer to a car for a traffic stop, but without using lights or sirens, was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said.

Tupac Malik Shakur, 46, of Lexington, Ky., got an apology from Gov. Andy Beshear after his unemployment benefits were held up by state officials who thought his claim was a fake filed by someone using the name of rapper Tupac Shakur, who died in a 1996 shooting.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Larry Jackson Jr., 20, of Birmingham, Ala., accused of firing a handgun into a car's back seat and wounding a 1-year-old girl accompanying her mother on errands, was charged with attempted murder, police said.

Freddy McConnell of Kent, England, a transgender man who gave birth to a son in 2018, lost an appeal to be registered as the father, rather than mother, on the child's birth certificate when a judge ruled that the "biological role in giving birth is that of 'mother.'"

Mary Paulo of Fulton, Mo., became the fourth member of her family to plead guilty to federal charges in the death of a developmentally disabled man, whose body was found encased in concrete in a storage unit, after prosecutors said she lied when saying the victim was alive months after he had died.

Imani Skipwith of Jackson, Miss., was awarded Bellhaven University's first Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship, a full-ride creative-writing scholarship named for the author of the best-selling novel The Hate U Give.

Tess Deterding, a Sacramento County, Calif., sheriff's spokesman, said a deputy is being investigated after being video-recorded punching a 14-year-old boy whom he pinned to the ground and later cited for illegally possessing tobacco products.

