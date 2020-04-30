IN THEIR WORDS Aleigh Harris

IN THEIR WORDS

Aleigha Harrison

SCHOOL Fort Smith Northside

PARENTS Jennifer and Dustin Harrison

SIBLINGS Austin, Ayden, and Addison Harrison

SPORTS YOU PLAY Softball

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY We were getting a very serious talk from a coach and I had seen a string in my friends hair. So of course I was going to get it for her, only to turn out it was her wig. We all had to laugh quietly until coach was done, which was incredibly hard.

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION I will be going to D1 Alabama A&M University to continue my education and softball career.

FAVORITE PLAYLIST My own mix of country.

FAVORITE FOOD Mexican food

FAVORITE TV SHOW Greys Anatomy

FAVORITE MOVIE At the moment it's definitely Bad Boys for Life

TWITTER HANDLE None

ROLE MODELS My parents

INFLUENTIAL COACH Coach David Little, Brian Jendro, my dad (Dustin Harrison)

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT My AP Biology teacher, Aimee Brinkley, my favorite subject is science

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS In 10 years I see myself continuing through prestigious medical school to become a pediatric oncologist.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Covid-19 ended my senior year. It put a stop to softball season, prom, senior night, and postponed my graduation. Those are just some things I won't really get to fully experience. After this year I'm going about 8 hours away for college. I missed out on making more memories with my best friends on the field and in school before I leave.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I'm going to miss playing ball with my best friends and having those goofy moments with them. All of us just loved the game and came together so well. We were always loud and supporting each other no matter what, on and off the field.

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.

Sports on 04/30/2020