Louisiana lawmakers look to foil governor

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, shown at a coronavirus update session Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Baton Rouge, noted that Republican governors of surrounding states are not coordinating with him on reopening plans.

BATON ROUGE -- Louisiana's Republican state lawmakers are considering the extraordinary step of trying to override Gov. John Bel Edwards' emergency decision-making, even as President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the Democratic governor's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Some GOP legislators -- primarily in the House -- are trying to rally support for a legal maneuver that would allow them to overturn possibly some or all of the governor's disaster orders and proclamations related to the covid-19 disease. The talks are an outgrowth of Republican displeasure with Edwards' two-week extension of the statewide stay-at-home order until mid-May.

"We're all frustrated. It's leading to conversations with the constituency back home and with the Legislature about whether the governor is making the right decisions for the state," said Rep. Blake Miguez, leader of the House Republican delegation.

As those behind-the-scenes conversations continued, Edwards met Wednesday with Trump in a White House. Trump had worked to keep the governor from winning reelection in November, traveling to Louisiana for anti-Edwards rallies. But since the election, the leaders have struck a conciliatory tone.

Edwards thanked Trump for aid Louisiana has received, along with the pledge of federal assistance to boost testing. The Republican president touted the "great success in Louisiana" to stem the virus spread and complimented the governor's performance, telling Edwards: "It's an honor working with you and the people of Louisiana."

Back in Louisiana, leaders of the majority-Republican Legislature, who had largely avoided criticizing Edwards' virus response, have started ramping up complaints. They're bristling that Edwards is maintaining the order banning most public gatherings and shuttering certain businesses through May 15 with only minor changes.

GOP lawmakers, citing skyrocketing unemployment and widespread business disruptions, had believed the governor appeared ready to loosen restrictions as Louisiana showed statewide improvement in battling the virus. Instead, Edwards dismissed Republican calls to consider a parish-by-parish or regional approach and extended his stay-at-home order.

"All we have been informed of us is very broad brush strokes. That's where my members have a lot of concerns. They don't feel like they've been getting answers when they try to delve deeper into the numbers," said GOP Senate President Page Cortez.

Republicans are weighing use of a little-discussed provision in Louisiana law that allows legislators, through a written petition of a majority of either the House or Senate, to revoke a governor's disaster order. Republicans have consulted attorneys to determine how they could apply that law, if they could pick and choose what emergency orders they want to nullify and what the implications would be on federal disaster recovery aid and on-the-ground response work.

The governor's chief lawyer, Matthew Block, wrote to legislative leaders that the action would have far-reaching implications, ending emergency unemployment aid, nullifying school closures and risking the "crushing loss of federal funding."

Republicans disagree on whether they want to revoke Edwards' entire emergency declaration or to pinpoint the stay-at-home order. Neither Cortez nor Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder have offered public support to the petition, though both indicated they'd consider it.

Edwards said he's extending the stay-at-home order because some regions -- northeast Louisiana, the Baton Rouge area and Acadiana -- haven't shown enough progress in fighting the virus. He said infectious disease specialists and public health experts recommended the extension.

