LR shootings kill two men, wound third in single day

Little Rock police are investigating two slayings that occurred Wednesday, one before dawn and another in the early evening.

One man was killed and one wounded in a shooting early Wednesday, according to a news release from spokesman officer Eric Barnes. Police responded just after 2:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Romine Road where they found a victim, later identified as 24-year-old Tavorrye Whitaker-Lemon, and pronounced him dead at the scene, the release said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCquADr2P-Q]

Officers received information about a second victim who left the scene to find help at a residence on Dorset Drive and found him there suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the release. The victim told police he was with Whitaker-Lemon when the shooting occurred, the release said.

He was taken to Baptist Hospital Medical Center and was in critical condition, the release said.

About 5:30 p.m., police responded to the Family Dollar store at 2408 Martin Luther King Drive, where a man was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was not identified by police, was taken to a hospital where he died, Barnes said.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2020homicides]

Metro on 04/30/2020