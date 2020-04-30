Sections
LR shootings kill two men, wound third in single day

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:19 a.m.

Little Rock police are investigating two slayings that occurred Wednesday, one before dawn and another in the early evening.

One man was killed and one wounded in a shooting early Wednesday, according to a news release from spokesman officer Eric Barnes. Police responded just after 2:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Romine Road where they found a victim, later identified as 24-year-old Tavorrye Whitaker-Lemon, and pronounced him dead at the scene, the release said.

Officers received information about a second victim who left the scene to find help at a residence on Dorset Drive and found him there suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the release. The victim told police he was with Whitaker-Lemon when the shooting occurred, the release said.

He was taken to Baptist Hospital Medical Center and was in critical condition, the release said.

About 5:30 p.m., police responded to the Family Dollar store at 2408 Martin Luther King Drive, where a man was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was not identified by police, was taken to a hospital where he died, Barnes said.

Metro on 04/30/2020

Print Headline: LR shootings kill two men, wound third in single day

