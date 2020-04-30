LR unveils initiatives to stem virus's effects

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. (left) talks Wednesday with Dr. Cam Patterson, chancellor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, before a news conference to announce that UAMS’ mobile testing site will hold drive-thru coronavirus testing at the Southwest Community Center. Patterson said the Mexican Consulate in Little Rock, the Arkansas Minority Health Commission and Arkansas Children’s Hospital are helping with the effort. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Wednesday announced new initiatives aimed at the disproportionate impact of the covid-19 pandemic in the city's minority-group communities, as well as the virus's effect on business owners.

In the coming days, the city will open a new testing site in southwest Little Rock, kick off an effort to distribute masks to people south of Interstate 630, and begin accepting applications for a small-business loan program.

Scott began his news conference by citing grim statistics from the state Department of Health: Black Arkansans make up about 16% of the state's population but account for more than 27% of the confirmed cases and almost 35% of the confirmed deaths. He added that the Hispanic population has not had as much access to testing as possible because of the language barrier.

"Today is a special day in regards to how we continue to focus on combating the covid-19 virus here in the city of Little Rock, but making sure, as we focus on combating it, that we are truly targeting the effects on black and brown communities and unserved communities," Scott said.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences mobile testing site also will hold drive-thru covid-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road.

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson said the Mexican Consulate in Little Rock, the Arkansas Minority Health Commission and Arkansas Children's Hospital are helping with the testing effort.

"We at UAMS are very excited about the opportunity to expand our covid-19 testing into southwest Little Rock," Patterson said.

Interpreters will be on hand to assist Spanish speakers, according to a news release from the city. UAMS physicians will conduct screenings to determine if individuals need to be tested. Those who are tested will receive results by phone in several days; those who are not tested will be given instructions on how to take care of themselves at home.

UAMS' mobile triage unit has focused on communities across the state that are poorly served in terms of testing, and it has traveled to cities including Texarkana, Helena-West Helena, Forrest City and Warren, though Patterson noted that it's not just residents in rural areas who don't have sufficient testing.

"We need to think about urban populations that don't have access to testing as well," Patterson said.

He added that UAMS would continue to look for urban communities in Central Arkansas where it could improve access and increase educational efforts.

"This is also about how we educate the communities about ways to prevent transmission, ways to identify the possibility of infection in those communities, and what we can do to make sure that the impact of covid-19 in the state of Arkansas is as minimal as possible," Patterson said.

Scott said the southwest Little Rock area is home to between 50,000 and 60,000 people, many of whom are in populations disproportionately affected by the virus.

"This is another effort to be very intentional on addressing disparities," Scott said.

The city also will begin distributing masks May 8 to residents in disadvantaged communities through partnerships with Kroger and Edwards Food Giant.

Residents will be able to pick up masks and get instructions on proper use at Kroger stores at 6420 Colonel Glenn Road, 8824 Geyer Springs Road and 1100 E. Roosevelt Road. Masks and instructions will be available at Edwards Food Giant sites at 1701 Main St. and 7525 Baseline Road.

Homeless shelters seeking masks for people they serve can email lrcares@littlerock.gov, the city said in a news release.

A total of 10,000 masks will be available. The masks will be paid for mostly with city funds that will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Scott said. City officials said they are still calculating the cost.

"I think we all understand everyone may not be able to purchase a mask or have access to a mask," Scott said.

The city, through its Housing and Neighborhood Programs Department, also has developed an emergency relief program for businesses, using $500,000 in federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant program.

"The city saw a need to provide supplemental assistance to small businesses," Housing and Neighborhood Programs Department Director Kevin Howard said at the news conference. "Many are having trouble during this time."

Small businesses -- including sole proprietorships, corporations and limited liability corporations -- that have been negatively affected by the pandemic may apply for a forgivable loan of up to $5,000 at zero interest, with no payments required during the first year.

"We developed this program to be very intentional on how we help small businesses that are disproportionately affected by the covid-19 virus as well as the gig economy, which is also known as our barbershops, our beauty salons, our tattoo parlors, many of our independent contractors who have not been able to have access to the payment protection loan program," Scott said. "This is a way, again, of our city being intentional in understanding our small-business community, which is the lifeblood and backbone of the city of Little Rock's economy."

If jobs are retained, created or restored and still exist after one year, the loan is forgiven upon verification, the city said.

Businesses seeking aid must be in the data set of active businesses registered in Little Rock. An applicant must have either been in business for more than two years and have 20 or fewer employees, or be a for-profit micro-enterprise business with five or fewer employees, including the owner, and the owner must earn a household income that doesn't exceed 80% of the area median income.

Applicants must be directly affected small businesses or micro-enterprise businesses identified in Gov. Asa Hutchinson's Executive Order 20-13, which was issued April 4.

The city will begin accepting applications for the new program Monday.

“This is another effort to be very intentional on addressing disparities,” Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. (left), with City Manager Bruce Moore (center) and Kevin Howard, director of housing and neighborhood programs, said Wednesday in announcing the new initiatives. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

