May vote a must, Polish premier says

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s prime minister said Wednesday that the presidential election must be held in May despite the coronavirus pandemic to meet the requirements of the constitution.

Mateusz Morawiecki said, however, that the May 10 election date may be pushed back by a week or two.

“Constitutional experts say that the election is also possible on successive dates: May 17 or May 23,” Morawiecki said.

The ruling conservative Law and Justice party is pushing for the May vote by postal ballot only, driven by the fact that its candidate, President Andrzej Duda is leading in opinion polls. It argues that voting by mail is safe.

But it has also empowered the parliamentary speaker to alter the May 10 date. Duda’s term expires Aug. 6.

The opposition, instead wants the vote postponed by a year or two. Opposition politicians argue that it is not safe to hold any vote during a pandemic. They also argue that opposition candidates are unable to properly campaign and meet with voters due to the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.