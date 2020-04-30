Metroplan adding $350M to I-30 plan

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/JOHN SYKES JR. - I-30 Bridge connecting the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock over the Arkansas River.

Central Arkansas will be ready to spend nearly $1 billion on improvements to a stretch of Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock should voters approve a proposal on the November general election ballot to make permanent a 0.5% statewide sales tax designated for road and bridge construction.

The Metroplan board of directors voted Wednesday to amend the agency's transportation improvement plan to add $350 million to the $631.7 million already reflected in the plan. The amendment was requested by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The amendment won a unanimous vote from the 20 board members who participated in Wednesday's meeting, held remotely to accommodate restrictions on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. There was no discussion.

The state Transportation Department made the request last month in anticipation of the sales-tax vote.

The agency originally identified $631.7 million available for the project -- which is known as 30 Crossing -- to remake the congested section of I-30, including $535 million for construction.

But the team that the agency selected to do the final design and build the project -- Kiewit-Massman Constructors, a joint venture -- put the price for all the work at nearly $1 billion.

At that point, the department said the project would be built in phases. The department's request for the additional $350 million will allow for all of the project to be built.

The project, the planning of which began six years ago, is the most expensive that the department has undertaken.

It focuses on an area that features the convergence of six major roadways in the space of less than 7 miles.

The project includes the I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River, which dates to the late 1950s and was built at a cost of $5.5 million. About 124,000 vehicles a day use the six-lane bridge.

The corridor extends from Interstate 530 in Little Rock to Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

The design calls for widening selected sections to 10 lanes and includes four lanes that would be more like city streets, with ramps to lower speeds as well as narrower lanes, traffic signals and other features that officials say will allow traffic moving on or off I-30 to safely interact with pedestrians and other non-interstate traffic.

The 10-lane design has been referred to as a mix of six main through lanes, which is what the thoroughfare has now, and four collector-distributor lanes. The latter would be separated by a wall from the main lanes, would have slower speeds and would allow traffic traveling between Little Rock and North Little Rock to cross the bridge without entering the main interstate lanes.

The additional money will be available if voters approve Issue 1, which is a proposal on the Nov. 3 ballot to make the 0.5% sales tax permanent. In 2012, voters approved the tax for 10 years.

Federal regulations require planning documents at the state and metropolitan planning levels to be in sync, hence the need to amend Metroplan's planning documents.

"This is bringing us into compliance with the federal transportation requirements," said Casey Covington, deputy director for Metroplan. "It's an important step ... because it ensures consistency among the different planning documents."

The amendment doesn't change the project scope that the board approved in April 2019, he said.

The proposal drew comments from 52 people, 31 of whom opposed the amendment, during a 30-day public comment period ending April 20.

Covington briefly discussed the comments the agency received and, in part, responded to some who took issue with the proposed amendment.

Typical of the comments for the amendment was one from Barbara Merrick of Austin, Covington said.

"As an economic development professional, I believe the project offers improved accessibility to downtown Little Rock thanks to the collector/distributor lanes," Merrick wrote. "And, since the design would reclaim property along the River Market area and the Clinton Presidential Center it would improve pedestrian and bicycling opportunities."

Others who supported the amendment included Jay Chesshir, president and chief executive officer of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce; Mike Coulson, chairman of Coulson Oil Co.; Johnny Burgess, president and co-founder of Mainstream Technologies; and Jeff Hathaway, president and chief executive officer of the Hathaway Group, a commercial real estate firm.

Among those opposing the amendment, Covington highlighted the comments of North Little Rock resident Kevin Patterson, who was among those raising the pandemic as a factor.

Patterson said approving the amendment is premature because voters haven't considered Issue 1 yet and even if voters approve Issue 1, the estimates of the revenue it would raise might not come to pass because of the economic contraction associated with the pandemic.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate in the first quarter as the pandemic shut down much of the country.

"Should Issue One pass the additional revenue may be less than original estimates because of the current economic environment," Patterson wrote.

Covington said that Issue 1 was of "particular concern" to agency staff members, but after consulting with federal officials, they were comfortable that the November vote met the "reasonable anticipation of full funding" required by federal regulations. He noted that the previous initiatives for the Transportation Department have met with voter approval and that Issue 1 had the backing of Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

If Issue 1 doesn't pass, Metroplan wouldn't be out of compliance. The board would have to make adjustments to its plans when they are periodically updated.

Patterson and others wondered if the pandemic has changed traffic patterns to the extent that the project no longer was needed.

"We are currently going through a pandemic that is slashing commuting," wrote Bruce McMath, a Little Rock lawyer. "This may well result in a permanent change in how people work, especially as the public is finally coming to grips with the reality that we must reduce our carbon foot print as a society.

"This project may well be a plan to spend nearly a billion dollars building a monument to a bygone era."

Metro on 04/30/2020