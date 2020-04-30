Musselman impresses newly-offered 2022 prospect

Eric Musselman directs his players in Arkansas' game against Mississippi State at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on February 15, 2020. ( David Beach )

Sophomore shooting guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. is considering a visit to Arkansas after receiving an offer from the Razorbacks on Tuesday.

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman informed Lloyd of the offer.

“Coach just told me he loves my game and how he felt like my play style and game would fit Arkansas system,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd, 6-6, 190 pounds, also received an offer from Kansas on Tuesday. He has 10 other offers from schools including St. John’s, UMass, Arizona State, Southern Cal and TCU.

He was impressed with Musselman.

“Coach Muss seems like a really good guy and I know he’s a good coach, have heard good things about him,” Lloyd said.

“Heard he’s a tough coach and very energetic and passionate about the game."

Llyod averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game as a sophomore at Woodlawn Hills (Calif.) Taft High School. Prep Hoops rates Lloyd the No. 102 prospect in the 2022 class.

Taft coach Derrick Taylor praised Lloyd to the Los Angles Times.

“He’s as talented as anyone we’ve had,” Taylor said. “I’ve never had a sophomore score like this. He has an elite level offensive skill set.”

Lloyd is expected to play for Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz., as a junior. There he would be teammates with 2021 Arkansas big man target Alex Tchikou.