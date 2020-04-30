NLR man faces drug charges after two arrests in four days

A North Little Rock man was arrested twice in the past week on drug charges, according to reports from North Little Rock police.

The incidents occurred on Saturday and Tuesday and resulted in Andrew Vinson, 19, facing felony drug charges from both incidents and additional firearm and theft charges in the Tuesday incident, the reports said.

North Little Rock police officers have the option to issue some offenders appearance agreements instead of processing them through the jail, according to spokesman Joe Green. That is why Vinson was on the street three days after his initial arrest.

"Depending on the officers' supervisors, they have the discretion to either cite and release, which is ... a citation to appear [in court], or they can be taken to the Pulaski County jail," Green said.

"And it looks like they made the decision to go ahead and cite-and-appear in the incident that occurred on the 25th."

Many officers have been issuing citations on some charges to keep the Pulaski County jail from becoming crowded during the covid-19 pandemic, Green said. But many of the cited offenders would have been released shortly after processing anyway, he said.

"Whether this individual would have been arrested and taken to the jail or simply cited and released, it would have been the same outcome," Green said. "They would have been released from the jail within a couple of hours more than likely anyways."

In Vinson's initial arrest Saturday, a silver Ford Mustang with a temporary license plate was pulled over just before 8:15 a.m. because an officer recognized Vinson, the driver, and knew he did not have a valid driver's license, according to the police report.

The officer saw smoke, smelled marijuana coming out of the vehicle and saw a digital scale on the floorboard of the vehicle, the report said.

Officers found 16.4 grams of marijuana separated into bags, as well as a handgun, according to the report.

While on patrol Tuesday, the same officer saw Vinson at 4418 Lynn Lane in the driver's seat of a Ford Mustang, an arrest report said. The smell of marijuana was coming from the area, according to the arrest report.

When officers approached, Vinson appeared to be shocked and began reaching around in the vehicle, prompting the officers to place him "at gun point," according to the report.

Officers saw several ounces of marijuana and a pistol from outside the vehicle and found digital scales and ecstasy pills inside the vehicle, according to the report. The firearm was found to be stolen out of Desha County, the report said.

Vinson was taken to Pulaski County jail, where he remains in lieu of bond. He is charged with felony possession of marijuana with purpose and felony possession of drug paraphernalia in the first incident and is charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, felony possession of ecstasy with purpose, felony possession of marijuana with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony theft by receiving in the second incident.

Metro on 04/30/2020