FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) intercepts a San Francisco 49ers pass during the first half of NFL football's Super Bowl 54 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Breeland was arrested on several charges Tuesday, April 28, in South Carolina, including possessing marijuana or hash, driving with an open container of alcohol and resisting arrest. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

FOOTBALL

Chiefs' Breeland arrested

Kansas City cornerback Bashaud Breeland is charged with resisting arrest among other offenses after he was seen smoking marijuana. According to an incident report, Breeland faces a total of five charges, including resisting arrest and drug possession. Breeland, 28, was a starter for the Chiefs last season. He had an interception and led the team with seven tackles in their 31-20 victory over San Francisco in the Super Bowl in February. Breeland and two others were seen smoking marijuana by a parked car at a gas station by sherriff's deputy, according to a report. When the deputy tried to talk with Breeland, according to the report, the player continued to resist and the deputy took out his taser. The report also states that Breeland pushed the deputy again and got into his car. When the deputy could not see Breeland's hands, he drew his weapon. Breeland put his hands up and was eventually handcuffed and arrested.

A search of Breeland's car found a large marijuana blunt and a bag of the substance of approximately 3.2 grams according to the report.

Former Jags' LB arrested

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has been arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. The 29-year-old Smith was booked into the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Jail Wednesday. According to Florida Statute 794.05, which was the listed charge in the jail log, unlawful sexual activity with certain minors is a second-degree felony and applies to any person age 24 or older who engages in sexual activity with a person 16 or 17 years old. ESPN reported that Smith is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl multiple times, both at his home and in his vehicle, last August and September. Officers were at Smith's home on Nov. 27, and his SUV was towed. He was not arrested then.

Sports on 04/30/2020