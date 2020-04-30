ALTERNATIVE ENTERTAINMENT: Put Blues Music Awards, state parks in weekend plans

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram -- who grew up in Clarksdale, Miss., not far from the crossroads where legend says bluesman Robert Johnson sold his soul to the devil -- is a blues virtuoso who caught the bug at age 5. The 20-year-old's Kingfish album is up for album of the year at this year's virtual Blues Music Awards, which livestreams beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday on Facebook and YouTube. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

With this antisocial virus stalking us and keeping us all apart, a lot of people already have the blues. Why not prop your blue self up in your most comfy chair and watch the 41st Blues Music Awards (BMAs) presentation as it tries to hand out its accolades virtually, beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday on the Blues Foundation's Facebook page (facebook.com/TheBluesFoundation) and its YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/TheBluesFoundation).

Multi-BMA-winning and Grammy Award-nominated artist Shemekia Copeland — who is up for contemporary blues female artist of the year — will host the Memphis-based awards show from her living room and nominees will perform from their homes, wherever they may be.

"Our goal this year is to create a global community from all corners of the world, coming together to celebrate the music and heal our souls," said Barbara Newman, Blues Foundation president and chief executive officer, in a news release.

Among the 2020 BMA nominees for the B.B. King Entertainer award is Mavis Staples, one of the headliners at this year's King Biscuit Blues Festival in Helena-West Helena, which is now planned for October.

Up for album of the year, among others, is Kingfish, by up-and-coming bluesman Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, who played at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack a few months back. Ingram's record is also up for best emerging artist album of the year.

For a full list of nominees, visit blues.org and click on "Awards." Also, if you're really into it, the nominated songs and albums are compiled for listeners on Spotify.

DRAW AND DRINK

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville is still not ready for in-person visitors, but the museum is up and running in the virtual world.

At 6:30 p.m. Friday, artist Tram Colwin will lead a Zoom meeting for people who want to learn to draw, or who just want to sip a cocktail and try. "Virtual Art by the Glass" is an event designed to help you draw a common object in most homes, the humble houseplant. Colwin will offer step-by-step instructions during the hour-long class. It's free; just go to crystalbridges.org and click on calendar, find the event and follow the instructions to sign up.

Here's what to bring: Your favorite drawing pens or pencils; paper or a sketchbook; and, if you wish, a glass of wine, beer, or your favorite beverage or two or three.

From 6-8 p.m. Saturday, the Momentary, a contemporary art museum and event space in Bentonville that operates as a satellite of Crystal Bridges, will continue its Virtual Live Concert Series with the a performance from FM Belfast DJs.

FM Belfast is described as a supergroup from Reykjavik, Iceland, who played in the Momentary's RØDE House space during its opening weekend in February. Its DJs, performing from Iceland, will create a virtual dance party happy hour from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday on the Momentary's Facebook page (facebook.com/theMomentary) and its YouTube channel, (search for the Momentary).

Then, at 6 p.m. Monday, the Momentary will offer a glimpse into the work of its first artists-in-residence, Houston-based interdisciplinary artists Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin. Since this past Monday, the two have worked on their piece titled The Ballad(s) of Jesse, part of the couple's 50 States Project, which was inspired "by a Harrison-based, 1920s interracial same-sex couple and explores the murkiness of queer histories that have been casually or intentionally erased."

Vaughan and Margolin will host a virtual work-in-progress to discuss the developments of the virtual residency. The event is free, with registration via the Zoom app. To register, visit themomentary.org, click on calendar and scroll to the event.

Follow along on social media by using the hashtags #CBfromHome and #MOfromHome.

MISS YA, NATURAL STATE

From Arkansas' plentiful and pristine state parks, there is good news. Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst says that beginning Friday, campgrounds at state parks will reopen for recreational vehicle (RV) camping, with some limitations.

First, campers must use private recreational vehicles with self-contained bathroom facilities. Camping is restricted to Arkansans only; no out-of-state visitors allowed. Park staff, a news release says, will check vehicle license plates.

What's more, May 15 is now the target date to reopen stores, exhibitions, lodges, cabins and RV rentals. This is, of course, tentative, and social distancing will be enforced, along with other restrictions.

Reservations for camping facilities will be restricted to Friday through Monday. Another caveat: Some trails, including at Pinnacle Mountain, Devil's Den and Petit Jean state parks, will remain closed. The latest updates from the parks can be found at arkansasstateparks.com/covid-19-update.

Meanwhile, National Travel and Tourism Week starts Sunday and runs through May 9, and this year the focus is on "travel's ability to provide resilience and hope," according to a news release.

"It's only a matter of time before we all get moving again, and Arkansas will be more ready than ever to welcome travelers with open arms," says Travis Napper, director of Arkansas Tourism.

Until that glorious day, visit arkansas.com/arkansas-home-activities and reminisce about the Natural State until it's safe to go back out there.

EXCUSE TO DRINK

As if anyone needs one, there is now a perfectly good reason to have a stiff drink of whiskey. A livestreaming and free event called "Whiskey From Home" is sponsored by the podcast Bourbon Pursuit, and will feature some big names in the whiskey world who'll teach, talk and taste along with participants from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday.

It's easy to be a part of it by visiting whiskeyfromhome.com; click on "Free Ticket," sign up and start reading. There's a shopping list if you plan to make all the cocktails and participate in tastings throughout the day, and a schedule of speakers and a list of recipes for the drinks participants will make is also available. Get to know the speakers beforehand or learn more about those who are presenting the event.

Of course, you'll want to stay at home for the rest of the day and enjoy it all in moderation. And, by all means, raise a glass to toast our health-care heroes.

Weekend on 04/30/2020