Recovered legislator starts giving plasma

Rep. Reginald Murdock, the first of three lawmakers in Arkansas to test positive for the coronavirus, donated his plasma Wednesday after saying that he has made a full recovery.

The 53-year-old Democrat from Marianna announced April 1 that he learned, after being tested by his doctor, that he had the virus. Murdock said Wednesday that he experienced only mild symptoms, including a low fever, and he retested negative about two weeks ago.

Murdock then became eligible to donate his plasma to aid others now sick with covid-19, the illness caused by the virus. He did so Wednesday at the Arkansas Blood Institute, in a procedure that he said took about 40 minutes.

Plasma donations from recovered patients can provide antibodies that attack the virus in others, according to the Red Cross. The organization's website states that the treatment is being evaluated on patients with serious or life-threatening illness caused by the coronavirus.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"They said they need a lot of it now, obviously, with the covid situation," Murdock said.

On Wednesday night, the state Department of Health reported that 3,207 Arkansans have tested positive for the virus, of whom 1,279 have recovered.

The virus has caused 59 deaths in Arkansas.

The two other lawmakers who tested positive for the virus are Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, and Rep. Les Warren, R-Hot Springs.

Flowers, 50, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday that she recently tested positive for the virus for third time, despite not having any symptoms since early April.

Her recent test, after she thought she had recovered, has made Flowers concerned about the number of asymptomatic carriers in the state even as Gov. Asa Hutchinson and health officials announced plans to begin allowing some businesses to reopen in early May.

"We see our numbers going up. I don't know why we're talking about opening anything up," Flowers said.

Warren, the third lawmaker to test positive, said Wednesday he's recovered after losing 10 pounds in what he called "a two-week ordeal" caused by the virus.

The 61-year-old lawmaker said the virus caused a fever and "severe fatigue" over an eight-day period, and that it took another six days to recover. Since his symptoms abated about two weeks ago, Warren said he has not been tested again but has been given clearance by the Health Department to go back to work.

Warren says he plans to donate plasma as soon as next week after being asked to do so by the Health Department.

Both Warren and Murdock said they were largely supportive of the governor's handling of the pandemic in Arkansas, though Murdock said that expanded testing would be "the key" to controlling the virus's spread.

Warren pointed to Arkansas's relatively low rate of reported infections in touting the governor's efforts.

"I think he's going to try to be very cautious about this while trying to get the economy going again," Warren said.

Metro on 04/30/2020