Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Big League in the third

BEST BET Reelfoot in the seventh

LONG SHOT Gordy Florida in the sixth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 4-10 (40%)

MEET 166-508 (32.7%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $17,200, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

JAMES'S MOONSHINE** broke slowly and may not have cared for a wet track in his second race of the season. He is dropping in class and figures to be a big danger late. BOO BE RIGHT is taking a slight drop after an improved third-place finish, and he should be near the early lead. RICH ICON followed a troubled debut with a solid fourth-place finish, and the improving filly gets in light with an apprentice rider aboard.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 James's Moonshine Santana Hartman 7-2

7 Boo Be Right Cannon Peitz 3-1

5 Rich Icon Roberts Gonzalez 9-2

14 Blacks Ferry Road Felix Rhea 6-1

13 Rock City Rocket FDe La Cruz Martin 6-1

12 Explosive Shoes Talamo Villafranco 5-1

10 Grahamstan Quinonez Swearingen 6-1

9 My Sugar Town Eramia Jackson 15-1

8 Hale's Angel Bailey Hale 12-1

6 Jesse Jones WDe La Cruz Martin 12-1

11 Summertimer Felix Hornsby 20-1

4 Daddy Jack Lara Petalino 30-1

3 Risky Situation Harr Cline 30-1

1 Officer Donell Birzer Smith 30-1

2 Purse $17,200, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

MY BOY LOLLIPOP**** has been racing competitively at a much higher claiming price this season, and he is switching to leading rider Ricardo Santana. YOUNG HENDRICK showed excellent early speed in a second-place finish at this condition. He looms a front-running danger if able to improve for new and winning trainer Karl Broberg. TIZ MCNAMARA is taking a significant drop in class and cutting back to a sprint distance. He is an obvious threat if able to find the good form he showed last spring.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 My Boy Lollipop Santana Cox 2-1

2 Young Hendrick Cohen Broberg 4-1

10 Tiz McNamara Elliott Morse 5-1

14 Super Terrific Vazquez Ortiz 8-1

6 Campaign Spy Talamo Westermann 6-1

1 Jimmy At Last FDe La Cruz DiVito 12-1

12 In the Deep Eramia Villafranco 8-1

9 Leo Del Reo Baze Mason 12-1

13 Seek N Justice Thompson Litfin 15-1

8 Late Act Jones WDe La Cruz Martin 15-1

4 Graffito Lara Williamson 20-1

3 Shoal Bay Quinonez Witt 30-1

11 P C Suspect Canchari Martin 30-1

5 G.C. Crackerjack Felix Catalano 20-1

3 Purse $17,500, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

BIG LEAGUE**** was a clear winner at a higher claiming price just two races back, and he is taking a big drop in price after a deceptive fifth-place finish. LEWYS VAPORIZER lost all chance at the break when overmatched in a $20,000 claimer. The speedy veteran fits at this level and may earn his 17th career win. DOC CURLIN was a fast-closing third in his first start at Oaklawn, and the consistent finisher is rarely off the board.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Big League Birzer Richard 5-2

1 Lewys Vaporizer Vazquez Contreras 3-1

3 Doc Curlin Harr Dixon 12-1

4 Roaring Rule Cohen Diodoro 6-1

6 Broadway Ice Talamo Deville 8-1

14 One Stop Shop WDe La Cruz Hartman 10-1

10 Swiss Minister Santana Villafranco 5-1

13 Sing Him a Song FDe La Cruz Puhl 8-1

5 Guska Mon Shoes Elliott Morse 15-1

2 Tres Equis Quinonez Shorter 15-1

12 Air Power Cannon Frazee 15-1

8 Five O One Eramia Martin 20-1

9 Meetme At d'Street Richard Holthus 30-1

11 Most Mischief Canchari Lauer 30-1

4 Purse $60,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

CHEROKEE MAIDEN*** raced wide around both turns in a deceptively good second-place finish, and the beaten even-money favorite was flattered when the winner (Lucky Betty) came back to defeat allowance rivals. HONORABLE MEMORY ships from Turfway Park on the heels of consecutive second-place finishes, and the newly acquired Steve Asmussen trainee may appreciate a move from synthetic to dirt. SHAZZY B finished second in state-bred company in all three of his races at Gulfstream, and he possesses good early speed for top connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Cherokee Maiden Garcia Hollendorfer 3-1

7 Honorable Memory Santana Asmussen 6-1

10 Shazzy B FDe La Cruz Cox 7-2

4 Irish Intuition Cohen Sharp 10-1

9 Kizzy B Talamo Holthus 9-2

5 Malibu Marlee Quinonez Jones 6-1

13 Soothing Baze Hess 8-1

14 Visual Magic Lara Caldwell 6-1

8 Flashy Biz Rocco Hobby 15-1

11 Pretti Xtreme Canchari Robertson 15-1

12 Garden Affair WDe La Cruz Hartman 12-1

2 Hashtag Winner Mojica Williamson 20-1

3 Sense You Left Thompson Lukas 30-1

6 Alittlebitofsmarty Bedford Deatherage 50-1

5 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

FROST OR FRIPPERY*** has finished no worse than second in his last eight races, and the four-time winner at Oaklawn drew a favorable post. MATROOH is a two-time winner at the meeting, and the front-runner is properly placed for leading connections. PARADE FIELD won back-to-back conditioned-claiming races this meeting, and he may appreciate getting a fast surface after an even effort on a muddy surface.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Frost Or Frippery Garcia Hartman 3-1

9 Matrooh Cohen Diodoro 4-1

2 Parade Field Bridgmohan Barkley 7-2

4 Ucanthankmelater Talamo Matthews 8-1

13 Front Door Mojica Diodoro 6-1

11 Gigging Santana Hartman 6-1

7 Mineyerownmalone Elliott Vance 12-1

1 No Distortion Cannon Fawkes 15-1

12 On Patrol Baze Vance 15-1

10 Red Again Canchari Shorter 15-1

5 Eights and Aces Lara Bahena 20-1

6 Pinson Vazquez Morse 20-1

8 He's So Zazzy WDe La Cruz Martin 20-1

6 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $40,000

GORDY FLORIDA** is a stake-placed sprinter at Oaklawn who is back at his best distance after a useful front-running route. He is dropping to the lowest price of his career. THE RED DUDE is dropping in class for the leading stable. He has competitive Beyer figures and is racing as a gelding for the first time. AGGRESSIVITY is moving up a condition after a decisive victory, which earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Gordy Florida Birzer Smith 5-1

2 The Red Dude Cohen Diodoro 9-2

1 Aggressivity Baze Asmussen 4-1

7 C Z Rocket Borel Stall 6-1

10 Lionite Santana Asmussen 7-2

11 Victory Element Rocco Hobby 10-1

8 Scoring Vazquez Villafranco 6-1

4 Ike Eramia Moquett 30-1

5 Deflater Harr Cline 20-1

3 Petrov Talamo Moquett 20-1

9 Cowboy Cool Mojica Green 30-1

7 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $40,000

REELFOOT*** won a key maiden race just two starts back, and he is back in a conditioned-claiming race after finishing second in a race that was fast from start to finish. SACRED OATH is dropping in class and back sprinting for winning connections. He is the one to fear inside the final furlong. FLASH OF SILVER defeated $25K maidens by 6-widening lengths. He was claimed by a sharp stable, and he may get the pace he needs to run down this field.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Reelfoot Santana Asmussen 9-2

8 Sacred Oath Cohen Catalano 4-1

1 Flash of Silver Eramia McKnight 5-1

12 The Great Dansky Talamo Sadler 6-1

10 Gum Tree Lane Baze D'Amato 12-1

5 Secret Biscuit Thompson Dixon 10-1

2 Knight Commander WDe La Cruz Von Hemel 10-1

6 Shackleford's Joy Elliott Lukas 12-1

7 The Big Bluff Garcia Hobby 8-1

9 Ruling Felix Compton 15-1

14 Woopigsooie Vazquez Ortiz 8-1

11 Polly's Brother Canchari Martin 15-1

3 Flight Boss Roberts Smith 15-1

13 Nashvegas Quinonez Shorter 15-1

8 Purse $62,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

VAULT** closed 2019 riding a four-race winning streak on dirt surfaces, including a stake at Laurel. He drew a favorable post and may get an ideal trip behind a highly contentious pace. FIGHTING MAD has not raced since winning a Grade III last summer at Del Mar. The speedy filly represents the powerful barn of trainer Bob Baffert. LETRUSKA has won all eight of her races on dirt surfaces, and the Grade I winner in Mexico looked sharp winning her Oaklawn debut.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Vault Santana Cox 7-2

7 Fighting Mad Garcia Baffert 3-1

4 Letruska Elliott Gutierrez 9-2

8 Blamed Talamo Mott 9-2

2 Vexatious Cannon Sisterson 9-2

3 Miss Bigly Cohen Kenneally 12-1

9 Motion Emotion Baze Baltas 10-1

5 Beach Flower Canchari Robertson 15-1

6 Blessed Again Thompson Prather 20-1

9 Purse $61,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

MARVIN*** has been narrowly defeated in all four starts at the meeting. He will appreciate getting back on a fast track. HAYDENS HAVOC contested a strong pace in a deceptively strong third-place finish, and he has a big chance if he holds form for new trainer Brian Williamson. UNION RIDE finished third behind recent repeat winner Town Champ in his 2020 debut, and the strong finisher knows how to win races.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Marvin Canchari Robertson 7-2

12 Haydens Havoc FDe La Cruz Williamson 4-1

4 Union Ride Mojica Diodoro 4-1

2 Horse Doctor Cannon Sisterson 10-1

13 Benintendi Elliott Russell 7-2

9 Breaking News Talamo Moquett 12-1

6 American Mandate Santana Asmussen 8-1

1 Box of Chocolates Vazquez Ortiz 8-1

7 Edgemont Road Rocco VanMeter 12-1

5 I'm Busy Baze Forster 12-1

8 Crème de Cerise Garcia Cameron 10-1

3 Hollywood Star Roman Von Hemel 30-1

10 Hubbadahubbadaboom WDe La Cruz Martin 30-1

14 Here Comes Kyle Bailey Delong 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The first race begins a Pick-4, and my top three selections should cover the first. The second race is also a three-horse race. The third race has a possible single in BIG LEAGUE, but using other horses is your call. The fourth race has a logical favorite in CHEROKEE MAIDEN, but if she lacks a willingness to win, the race really opens up. The sixth race starts a double, and I recommend using my top four, then single REELFOOT in the seventh.

Sports on 04/30/2020