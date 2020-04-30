STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: UA nominates 2 for scholarship | Downey returns to Arkansas Tech

ATHLETICS

UA nominates 2 for scholarship

The University of Arkansas announced Wednesday it has nominated women's track and field performer Tamara Kuykendall and men's golfer Mason Overstreet for the SEC's H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete post-graduate scholarship.

The scholarship has been presented by the SEC since 1986 to the top male and female scholar-athletes from a list of nominees from each member school. The recipients are chosen by a committee of faculty athletic representatives from all 14 SEC schools.

The SEC will name the 2020 recipients on May 26. The conference provides the winners a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship, and the remaining 26 nominees receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship.

Arkansas' previous winners of the McWhorter scholarship are Nathanael Franks (2015) in track and field, Tiffany Woolley (2002) in softball and Jessica Field (1999) in volleyball.

Overstreet's qualifications include his 3.886 GPA in sports management and his three-time selection to the SEC Honor Roll. The Kingfisher, Okla., native was the SEC's scholar-athlete of the year in men's golf in 2019. His scoring average of 71.46 for the shortened 2019-20 season ranks seventh on Arkansas' single-season list.

Kuykendall, a Little Rock Central product, is an honors graduate in educational studies with a 3.788 GPA. She's also president of the UA's student-athlete advisory committee. She is a three-time member of the UA's Champions List and a two-time member of the AD's List. Kuykendall was an NCAA bronze medalist. She ranks eighth in the 100 meters on Arkansas' all-time list.

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

Downey returns to Arkansas Tech

Mark Downey, who served as head men's basketball coach at Arkansas Tech University from 2006-10, is returning to that role. He will be introduced during a virtual news conference at 1 p.m. Friday.

The final season of Downey's first stint with the Wonder Boys was among the finest in program history. Arkansas Tech won its first 25 games of the 2009-10 season, attained a No. 1 national ranking for the first time in program history, captured the Gulf South Conference West Division regular-season and tournament championships, and earned the right to host the 2010 NCAA Division II Tournament South Regional.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 04/30/2020