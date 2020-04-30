Firefighters work to put out the blaze Wednesday at a construction site in Icheon, South Korea. (AP/Hong Ki-won)

Blast at Afghan base kills 3 civilians

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A suicide bomber on Wednesday targeted a base belonging to Afghan special forces on the southern outskirts of the capital, Kabul, killing at least three civilians and wounding 15, officials said.

The government blamed the Taliban for the attack, which took place a day after the country's defense minister and the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan visited the facility.

The bombing happened outside the base for army commandos as civilian contractors working in the facility waited outside to get into the base, said a military official, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to the media about the attack.

Tareq Arian, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the site of the bombing was in the Chahar Asyab district and blamed the Taliban for the attack, calling it a crime against humanity.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in Kabul and its surroundings and have repeatedly struck military and civilian targets.

Also Wednesday, a sticky bomb attached to a vehicle detonated elsewhere in Kabul, wounding three civilians, according to Firdaus Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police chief. No one claimed responsibility for that attack.

Polio surfaces in Niger after vaccine halt

LONDON -- The World Health Organization says Niger has been struck by a new outbreak of polio, after the suspension of immunization activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.N. health agency reported that two children were infected by the highly infectious, waterborne disease and that one was paralyzed. The outbreak was sparked by a mutated virus that originated in the vaccine and was not connected to a previous polio epidemic Niger stopped last year, the agency said, in a statement last week.

"The polio virus will inevitably continue to circulate and may paralyze more children as no high-quality immunization campaigns can be conducted in a timely manner," said Pascal Mkanda, WHO's coordinator of polio eradication in Africa.

In rare cases, the live virus in oral polio vaccine can evolve into a form capable of igniting new outbreaks among non-immunized children; stopping the epidemic requires more targeted vaccination.

Earlier this month, WHO and partners announced that they were forced to halt all polio vaccination activities until at least June 1, acknowledging the decision would inevitably result in more children being paralyzed.

German extremist charged in '19 slaying

BERLIN -- German prosecutors have charged a far-right extremist with the killing of a regional politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel's party last year, and a near-fatal attack on an Iraqi asylum-seeker in 2016.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that Stephan Ernst, 46, who has previous convictions for a string of violent anti-migrant crimes, is accused of murder, attempted murder, serious bodily harm and firearms offenses.

A second man, identified only as Markus H. because of privacy rules, was charged with accessory to murder and breaking firearms laws for allegedly helping Ernst improve his marksmanship, prosecutors said.

Walter Luebcke, who led the regional administration in Germany's central region of Kassel, was shot on his porch on June 1 and died later that night.

Prosecutors said in a statement that Ernst and Markus H. both attended an October 2015 town-hall event where Luebcke defended the German government's decision to allow hundreds of thousands of refugees into the country.

Angered by sexual assaults in Cologne months later that were blamed on migrants and by an Islamist truck attack in Nice, France, in July 2016, Ernst decided to kill Luebcke, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also said that in January 2016, Ernst stabbed an Iraqi asylum-seeker in the back, injuring the victim's spine and severing two nerves.

Toll 38 in S. Korea construction site fire

SEOUL, South Korea -- At least 38 people were killed Wednesday when one of South Korea's worst fires broke out at a construction site near the capital, officials said.

They said the death toll could rise because more people could be trapped inside the warehouse that was under construction in Icheon, just south of Seoul.

The blaze broke out early in the afternoon and hundreds of firefighters took several hours to put it out. Images from the scene showed several firetrucks and more than a dozen ambulances surrounding the badly damaged structure, which was completely blackened and writhed on one side. Rescue workers in white protective suits were seen carrying out victims in body bags.

Eight construction workers were being treated for serious injuries at hospitals, while two others were slightly hurt. Officials said about 30 workers escaped but at least one was unaccounted for.

Officials were investigating the cause of the fire, which was possibly triggered by an explosion while work was going on at an underground level.

Ambulances carry victims from a warehouse construction site Wednesday in Icheon, South Korea, where a fire killed at least 38 people. Officials said more workers could be trapped inside. More photos at arkansasonline.com/430fire/. (AP/Yonhap/Hong Ki-won)

