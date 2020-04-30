Teen accused in Searcy homicide was out on bond in attempted murder case, police say

A man accused in the Wednesday slaying of a 38-year-old Searcy man was out on bond on two counts of attempted murder in a separate case, police said.

Officers responding to a shots fired call on Randall Drive at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday found Eric Kalas suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Searcy Police Department. Kalas was transported to Unity Health Hospital but later died, the release states.

Police said 18-year-old Robert Hurd is a suspect in Kalas’ slaying. The teen faces charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in this case and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.

Authorities described Hurd as a black man standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.