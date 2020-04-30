Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Teen accused in Searcy homicide was out on bond in attempted murder case, police say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:24 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police tape

A man accused in the Wednesday slaying of a 38-year-old Searcy man was out on bond on two counts of attempted murder in a separate case, police said.

Officers responding to a shots fired call on Randall Drive at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday found Eric Kalas suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Searcy Police Department. Kalas was transported to Unity Health Hospital but later died, the release states.

Police said 18-year-old Robert Hurd is a suspect in Kalas’ slaying. The teen faces charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in this case and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.

Authorities described Hurd as a black man standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT