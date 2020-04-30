Texarkana shots fatal to husband

TEXARKANA -- Texarkana police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night.

Officers responded to the Park Ridge Apartments, 600 Price Lane, about 8:30 p.m. Monday and found Courtland Luckey, 40, inside an apartment suffering gunshot wounds, according to a news release by the Police Department.

Officers rendered first aid but Luckey died at the scene, police said.

According to the department's initial investigation, Luckey forced his way inside the apartment and began assaulting his estranged wife, Tynisha Luckey, and another man who was there, the release states.

Tynisha Luckey reportedly got a gun and shot Courtland Luckey several times. Police said the other man, whose name was not in the news release, was injured during the assault.

The case will be presented to the prosecutor to determine if charges will be filed, according to police.

State Desk on 04/30/2020