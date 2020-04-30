Thousands lose power as storms sweep over state

Strong storms swept through Arkansas late Tuesday and early Wednesday, downing power lines and trees across the state.

Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said the office received reports of severe winds and large hail all over Arkansas.

No initial reports indicated any tornadoes touched down in the state, Cooper said, though a few warnings were issued, including in northern Pulaski County late Tuesday.

Cooper said about 40,000 Arkansans were without power at the peak of outages overnight.

Some of the largest hail reported to the weather service overnight was ping pong ball-sized in rural Center Hill, just west of Searcy in White County. Winds were reported there at 70 mph, and at 67 mph in Monroe County in east Arkansas.

Quarter-sized hail was reported in west Little Rock, as well as in several southwest Arkansas cities, including De Queen, Oakhaven and Hope.

Downed trees and power lines were reported across the state, damaging buildings and other structures in some places.

A roof came off a building in Wynne, the county seat in Cross County in northeast Arkansas, according to a report made to the weather service, and it knocked a valve off a large propane tank. Wynne officials were not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

Weather service reports also said a large tree fell on a house in Jonesboro, trapping residents inside. An administrator with the Fire Department said no one was injured, and the residents were rescued.

News reports said a family was trapped inside a home in Barling in Sebastian County. But Tommy Sizemore, the fire chief in Barling, said no one was ever trapped, just scared to leave their home after a tree fell.

He said most of the damage done in the area was fairly ordinary for strong thunderstorms, including downed power lines and trees.

"We were thankful," Sizemore said. "It could have been worse."

Metro on 04/30/2020