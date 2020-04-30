Volunteers eligible for jobless benefits

Peace Corps volunteers and other national service participants who lost their positions during the coronavirus pandemic will now be eligible for unemployment benefits as part of the $2 trillion economic relief plan, according to guidance released by the Department of Labor this week.

In previous years, people returning from serving with the Peace Corps were ineligible for regular unemployment benefits because the Department of Labor considered them volunteers who were not in a legal employee-employer relationship.

But the pandemic has caused the Peace Corps to temporarily suspend its operations for the first time in its nearly 60-year history. The agency evacuated more than 7,000 volunteers from posts in more than 60 countries. The evacuees described shock, confusion and heartbreak as they raced home, jobless in the middle of a pandemic and economic shutdown.

The relief plan passed by Congress on March 25 included an additional pandemic unemployment assistance program for people who were unemployed because of a coronavirus-related reason, providing up to 39 weeks of benefits.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., wrote a bipartisan and bicameral letter, signed by 40 lawmakers, to Eugene Scalia, the secretary of labor, on April 2, asking for clarification on whether the assistance program covers Peace Corps, AmeriCorps and other national service participants.

On Monday, the Department of Labor released guidance that officially confirmed the eligibility of Peace Corps and AmeriCorps participants.

Peace Corps volunteers usually serve for two years, after three months of training. On their return to the United States amid the pandemic, they received some compensation: $4,500 for those who served less than a year and $9,000 for those who served less than two years, with two months of health coverage, the corps said. They also have preference for federal jobs, but many of the volunteers said they were still worried about how to make ends meet.