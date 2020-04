WATCH LIVE AT 1:30: Gov to speak on coronavirus response; case total at 3,210

Gov. Asa Hutchinson answers a question during the daily covid-19 press briefing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe

The number of cases of covid-19 in Arkansas has risen by three since Wednesday evening, for a total of 3,210, the state Health Department reported Thursday.

The number of deaths remained at 59, according to a state website. So far, 1,286 patients have recovered.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will provide an update on the state's response to the pandemic at 1:30 p.m. Watch live below.