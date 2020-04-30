White House touts aid sent to Arkansans

President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence, left, and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor look on, during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Billions of dollars in federal aid has flowed into Arkansas in recent weeks as the U.S. government seeks to mitigate economic damage resulting from the covid-19 pandemic.

Now that the money is being distributed, the White House is highlighting its role in securing the aid. It sent out a release Wednesday detailing what went to Arkansas.

It is also emphasizing its efforts to secure medical supplies and equipment.

Much of the money was a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the $2.2 trillion package passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump late last month.

Statewide, more than 21,000 small businesses had received more than $2.7 billion in loans through the Small Business Administration as of April 16, the White House said Wednesday.

In addition, more than 778,000 Economic Impact Payments totaling more than $1.4 billion had been issued to Arkansans as of April 17, the White House said.

Under the relief measure, individual tax filers with adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less were entitled to receive $1,200. Couples filing joint returns with adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less were entitled to receive $2,400. Recipients could get an additional $500 for each of their qualifying children age 16 or younger.

Single filers making more than $75,000 but less than $99,000 and joint filers making more than $150,000 but less than $198,000 were entitled to lesser amounts.

With businesses closing, spending plummeting and unemployment soaring, lawmakers approved bipartisan legislation last month aimed at minimizing damage to the nation's economy.

Much of the medical gear is in the form of personal protection.

Tapping the Strategic National Stockpile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent Arkansas 116,552 N-95 masks. In addition, FEMA has shipped 277,156 surgical masks; 56,655 face shields; 258,137 gloves; 46,437 medical gowns and 1,871 coveralls, the White House said.

Additional personal protective equipment has been routed to Arkansas thanks to Project Air Bridge, a public-private partnership that started up late last month.

Rather than transporting foreign medical supplies on ships, FEMA pays to fly them from overseas factories directly to the United States. Once the planes land, commercial distributors dispatch the products, with half going to "hot spot clients." The rest are distributed "through traditional channels," FEMA officials say.

Through Friday, Project Air Bridge had resulted in Arkansas receiving 76,700 N-95 masks; 2.25 million surgical and procedural masks; 42,700 eye and face shields; 1.3 million isolation and surgical gowns; and 51.8 million surgical and exam gloves, the White House said.

The state has also received more than $403.8 million in special funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the White House said.

Other federal funds designated for Arkansas thus far have included $82.7 million in Federal Transit Administration funds for public transportation and $51.3 million in Federal Aviation Administration assistance for the state's airports, the White House said.

"Thanks to President Trump's leadership, Arkansas has received significant federal resources to appropriately respond to and slow the spread of COVID-19. The President will continue to direct this unprecedented level of critical support to help the state effectively protect healthcare workers and 1st responders, and save American lives," a White House official said.

In an interview, Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman Michael John Gray portrayed the ongoing relief efforts as essential and bipartisan.

"Nobody needs credit for it. Nobody should be crowing about it. This is what they're supposed to do when the people need help," he said. "This is not something where we stand and pat ourselves on the back."

