About 5,500 people tested for covid in past week in Benton, Washington counties

Johnathan Hinojosa of Rogers (right) administers a nasal swab to Justin Gonzalez, 4, (left), Friday, June 26, 2020 during a mass covid-19 screening at the Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. The Arkansas Department of Health hosted a mass screening for anyone at the campus. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

FAYETTEVILLE -- About 5,500 people in Benton and Washington counties were tested for covid-19 within the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 27,568 tests have been done in Washington County as of 5 p.m. Friday, according to the department. A total of 54,505 tests have been taken in Benton County.

About 2,000 were tested in Washington County this past week while tests were done on about 3,500 people in Benton County.

Washington County had 5,855 cases, including 466 active cases, according to the department. Benton County had 4,408 cases, including 398 active cases. Active cases are those who aren't recovered.

At least 128 Washington and Benton county residents have died of the virus as of Friday, according to information from the county coroners.

Washington County Coroner Roger Morris expressed concern the county is seeing people in the Laotian community die of the virus. Two Laotian women, both in their 70s, are included in the coroner's log of covid-19 deaths. However, the covid-19 test results are still pending for one of the women, according to the log.

Northwest Arkansas' Marshallese residents have been dying of the virus at a disproportionate rate. Of those who have died, 43, or about 33%, were Marshallese and/or Pacific Islander, despite making up about 3% of the two counties' population.

Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties had 53 patients in covid-19 units as of Thursday, according to a statement from the region's largest health care organizations by Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman at Mercy Health System.

Twenty-three patients were on ventilators. The number includes patients with and without covid-19, according to the statement.

Most testing sites in Northwest Arkansas are prioritizing people who have covid-19 symptoms amid concerns about the availability of testing material, according to a joint statement released July 3 from Arkansas Children's Northwest, Community Clinic, Mercy Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Health, UAMS Northwest, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks and Washington Regional Medical Center.

Anyone can get tested at the Benton or Washington county health units.

Mercy Health System collected specimens to be tested from 10,274 people from March 20 through Thursday, according to Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman. People who suspect they have covid-19 must call Mercy, be screened and make an appointment before going to its evaluation site in Bentonville.

Community Clinic, which has three coronavirus screening sites in Northwest Arkansas, has collected 15,384 specimens from people from March 30 through Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager for Community Clinic. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before coming to a clinic.

The state Health Department began testing May 18 at county health units, including Fayetteville and Rogers. The Washington County unit tested 11,327 people, and the Benton County unit tested 3,926 people as of Thursday, according to Danyelle McNeill, department spokeswoman.

Washington Regional Health System has collected 12,863 specimens, including 528 in the past week, to be tested from people from March 16 through Thursday at its screening clinics, according to Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before going to the clinics.

Specimens to be tested for covid-19 are collected via nasal and mouth swabs.