Acree announces for reelection to Bentonville City Council

BENTONVILLE -- Cindy Acree will seek another term on the City Council.

Acree, 63, is in her first term in Ward 2, Position 1. The ward covers northwest Bentonville.

She's executive director of Benton County Habitat for Humanity. She's a commissioner on the Benton County Historic Preservation Commission, is on the city Traffic and Sign Committee and this year she served on the Census Committee, according to a news release.

A third generation Bentonville resident, she has a strong commitment to preserving the city's hometown culture, according to the release.

Acree proposed an ordinance that later passed to allow residents to address their elected officials on any topic, not just items on the agenda set by the mayor, during a City Council meeting. She worked with the planning office to enlarge the signage on public hearings on planning issues so they could be read from the street and have the list of public hearings more prominently listed on the city website, according to the release.

It's important government is transparent and responsible in its management of taxpayer money and operations, she noted.

She has a degree in history and political science from Southern Methodist University in Dallas and a degree from the University of Denver College of Law, according to the release.

Council members are paid $808 per month, according to the city website. The City Council has eight members, two each in four wards. They serve four-year terms.

Municipal filings end at noon Wednesday. The nonpartisan election is Nov. 3.