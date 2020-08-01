Marriage Licenses

Henry Jemison, 41, and Federica Gill, 31, both of Little Rock.

Wesley Harris, 66, of North Little Rock and Vicky - Lyn Ashby, 47, of Fredericksted, Virgin Islands.

Amanda Baugh, 29, and Terence Callihan, 39, both of Maumelle.

James Mugabo, 27, and Keila Navarrete, 28, both of Little Rock.

Curtis Williams, 35, and Amanda Chaney, 33, both of Jacksonville.

Bradley Seagraves, 40, of Maumelle and Holly Watts, 38, of Little Rock.

Robert Moore Jr., 68, of North Little Rock and Mattie Williams, 77, of Natchez, Miss.

Robin Adams, 45, and Anthony Cole, 52, both of Maumelle.

Hannah Knight, 25, and Robert Branscum, 23, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-2433 Brittany Mathes v. Jonathan Childress.

20-2435 William Taylor v. Veronica Taylor.

20-2436 William Morrison v. Jamie Morrison.

20-2437 Shannon Redmond v. Russell Redmond.

20-2438 Carrie Thomas v. Angel Thomas.

GRANTED

19-3950 Ashley Hardwrick-Softley v. Sean Softley Jr.

20-370 Misty Ludders v. Todd Ludders.

20-1368 Samantha Horton v. Steven Horton Jr.