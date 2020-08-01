Fort Smith shooting victim dies from injuries

FORT SMITH -- A man has died and another arrested after a Tuesday morning shooting police are investigating.

The Police Departmen confirmed one of the three victims, Dustin Underwood, 33, died from his injuries, according to a Friday news release from police spokesman Aric Mitchell.

Richard Turman and Justin Burns, the other victims, are in critical, but stable condition.

The city's 911 operators received a call at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday reporting three gunshot victims in the 3000 block of Midland Boulevard, Mitchell said. Officers found the three and they were taken to a local hospital.

Detectives were able to get warrants for hindering an investigation on both Johnny Dailey, 29, and Christie Yandell, 46. Dailey was arrested while Yandell remains at large. Mitchell said both are Oklahoma residents.

Those with information concerning Yandell's location or the shooting are asked to call the criminal investigation division at (479) 709-5116.