POLICE BEAT: Reported gun theft in North Little Rock

Gun theft reported; man, 20, in custody

North Little Rock police arrested a man on Thursday in the theft of a firearm.

According to a report, police responded to 4202 Camp Robinson Road where a man told officers that Tyresse Pride, 20, had stolen his handgun while he was showing it to Pride at 600 E. Broadway. The man said he chased the vehicle Pride got into but broke off the pursuit when he saw gunfire sparks emanating from the vehicle at the Camp Robinson Road exit, the report said.

Officers familiar with Pride found him at the Ridge Apartments on 720 W. Scenic Drive where, after a foot chase, he was arrested at 9:46 p.m.

Pride was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is held without bail and is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony theft of property, misdemeanor fleeing on foot and misdemeanor carrying a weapon.

Woman held after 4 kids found in car

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Thursday night on four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Police said she was driving while intoxicated with children in the vehicle.

Police responded about 8 p.m. to an accident in which a vehicle crashed into a house. Police reported that they found the driver, Delana Crutti, 31, leaning against the vehicle, a report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

According to the report, Crutti was crying and asked an officer to check on her six children in the vehicle. Police found four uninjured children, according to the report.

After a breath test that showed a 0.214 blood alcohol content, Crutti was placed under arrest, the report said.

Crutti was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she is charged with three additional misdemeanor charges.

Vehicle occupants face drug charges

Two people are facing drug charges after North Little Rock police reported witnessing drug transactions involving the vehicle they were in Thursday evening.

Officers said they witnessed several apparent drug transactions involving a white BMW just before 5 p.m. and confronted the occupants Jarvuss Haynes, 26, and Cadey Stinson, 20. Officers noted that the vehicle smelled of marijuana, the reports said.

Reports said that police found a 9mm handgun converted to fully automatic, fentanyl, digital scales, a bag of ammunition, and seven amphetamine pills. Ecstasy, marijuana and a digital scale were found in Stinson's purse, reports said.

Both were taken to the Pulaski County jail where bail of $25,000 was set for Haynes. Stinson is not on the roster. Haynes is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by certain persons and two drug-possession counts.

Stinson is charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and two drug-possession counts.