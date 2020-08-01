Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Charlotte Christine Adkins, 33, of 3104 S.W. Windruff Ave. in Bentonville was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Adkins was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Elizabeth C. Annerino, 29, of 29 Thursby Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Friday in connection with possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance. Annerino was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Patrick Canada, 50, of 2008 Cypress Place D in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, furnishing prohibited articles and possession of drug paraphernalia. Canada was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Little Flock

• Joel Randall Hudgins, 36, of 315 Stratton Road in Little Flock was arrested Thursday in connection with conspiracy to solicit child porn. Hudgins was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Pea Ridge

• Jeremy Tyler Ramsey, 33, of 276 Rains St. in Pea Ridge was arrested Friday in connection with failure to comply with reporting requirements. Ramsey was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Edgar Duran-Macias, 28, of 1315 S. Fifth St. in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with leaving scene of personal injury accident. Duran-Macias was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Nicholas Page, 24, of 775 W. Sycamore St. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Page was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Karalynn Cuneo, 29, of 110 Madison 8211 in Hindsville was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Cuneo was released Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Larry Peterson, 55, of 218 S. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with rape. Peterson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.