Sports briefs

PREP SPORTS

Alma, Bentonville athletes test positive

Athletes at Bentonville and Alma have tested positive for covid-19, school officials confirmed Friday.

Bentonville athletic director Scott Passmore issued a statement to parents that a member of Bentonville High's football team has tested positive and that their children may have been exposed, despite the Tigers following all the Arkansas Department of Health protocol.

The release stated that the ADH has been notified and advised parents to check their children's temperature regularly and watch for symptoms related to the coronavirus.

Bentonville football coach Jody Grant said his team will start practice as scheduled Monday morning.

Travis Biggs, assistant superintendent for Alma schools, said the athlete was asymptomatic and the school was following ADH guidelines that will include the player being quarantined. The player had not been practicing, but several additional athletes who were in contact with the infected player have been placed in quarantine, Biggs said.

COLLEGE SPORTS

JBU's Daugherty honored by SAC

John Brown University Director of Athletics Robyn Daugherty was named the Sooner Athletic Conference AD of the Year on Friday.

Daugherty, who has been the athletic director at JBU for the past 14 years, also won the award in 2011.

Under her leadership, JBU added indoor and outdoor track and field teams in 2019-20, and her efforts helped the university successfully forge a $1 million partnership with Siloam Springs Public Schools to share expenses in the major upgrading of Glenn W. Black Stadium.

CYCLING

Mountain biking race canceled

The Oz Trails Off-Road mountain bike race scheduled for October has been canceled because of continued concerns of the covid-19 pandemic.

The event is hosted by Epic Rides and was to be held Oct. 9-11 in Bentonville and Bella Vista.

This is the fourth event in the Epic Ride schedule that has been postponed this season by covid-19.

"We are excited each year for all the fun and talent this event brings to our trails and our communities, but we respect and agree with the decision to cancel this year's event to ensure everyone's safety," said Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie in a news release. "We will be looking forward to the 2021 event."