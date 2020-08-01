Springdale man arrested in 2017 fatal hit-and-run

FAYETTEVILLE -- Neilton Gold is one of two suspects in the July 21, 2017, hit-and-run wreck that killed Elizabeth Pritchett, according to the county prosecutor.

Gold, 19, of 523 B Jason Court in Springdale, was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday in connection with theft by receiving, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, tampering with physical evidence and criminal mischief. Gold was being held Friday on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett confirmed Friday that Gold was arrested in connection with the 2017 wreck. Gold was the driver of the vehicle, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant filed in Washington County Circuit Court.

Police have said the wreck happened about 4:38 a.m. July 21, 2017, at the intersection of Salem Road and Persimmon Drive.

Pritchett, 23, of Fayetteville, was hit by a vehicle while riding her scooter. Pritchett died at Washington Regional Medical Center. The other vehicle left the scene.

Police said they recently received information that would be known only by someone involved in the wreck, according to the department's Facebook page.

Police said the tip led them to a lake where dive teams from Washington County and the Nob Hill Volunteer Fire Department found the stolen vehicle that was involved in the wreck.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, police spokesman, said Friday he could not release any information about the second suspect arrested. Both suspects were juveniles at the time of the accident, Murphy said.