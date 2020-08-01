State sees 662 new covid-19 cases; death toll rises to 458

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 662 new covid-19 cases and five additional deaths in the state on Saturday, according to the department's online portal tracking the outbreak.

The total number of deaths related to covid-19 in the state now stands at 458. The cumulative number of cases since the start of the outbreak increased to 43,173 as of Saturday, according to the Health Department.

The number of new cases was down slightly from Friday, when 752 new cases were reported.

According to Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill, 142 of the new cases reported on Saturday were in correctional facilities.

Currently, there are 6,679 active covid-19 cases in Arkansas, an increase of 34 from Friday, when the Health Department reported that 6,645 people had neither recovered nor died from the disease.

Active cases in Pulaski County decreased from 709 to 677 on Saturday. The county saw 70 new covid-19 cases overall.

Fifty-six new cases were reported in Washington County and 37 in Benton County, according to the Department of Health.

The number of hospitalized patients declined slightly between Friday and Saturday from 507 to 499, while the number of patients on a ventilator ticked up from 99 to 102, McNeill said via email.

Full coverage of Saturday's developments will appear in Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

CORRECTION: Arkansas reported five additional deaths on Saturday, raising the death toll from the coronavirus to 458. An earlier version of this article reported an incorrect number of additional deaths based on what Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said was an incorrect figure on the state web portal tracking the coronavirus outbreak.