This date in baseball

1906 Harry McIntire of the Brooklyn Dodgers pitched 10 2/3 innings of no-hit ball before Claude Ritchey of Pittsburgh singled. McIntire weakened in the 13th and lost 1-0 to the Pirates on an unearned run, finishing with a four-hitter.

1937 Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees hit for the cycle in a 14-5 rout of the St. Louis Browns. It was the second cycle of Gehrig's career.

1941 New York Yankees pitcher Lefty Gomez walked 11 St. Louis batters in a 9-0 victory to set a major league record for walks in a shutout.

1962 Bill Monbouquette of the Boston Red Sox pitched a no-hitter to beat the White Sox 1-0 at Chicago.

1970 Willie Stargell of Pittsburgh hit three doubles and two home runs to power the Pirates to a 20-10 rout of the Braves in Atlanta.

1972 Nate Colbert of the San Diego Padres drove in 13 runs in a doubleheader with five home runs and two singles. San Diego beat the Atlanta Braves in both games, by scores of 9-0 and 11-7.

1977 Willie McCovey of the San Francisco Giants hit two home runs, including his 18th career grand slam, a total that still leads the National League.

1978 Pete Rose went 0 for 4 against Atlanta pitchers Larry McWilliams and Gene Garber to end his 44-game hitting streak. The Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds 16-4.

1986 Bert Blyleven threw a two-hitter and struck out 15 to become the 10th pitcher with 3,000 strikeouts, and Kirby Puckett hit for the cycle to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 10-1 victory over the Oakland A's. It was the first cycle at the Metrodome.

1994 Baltimore's Cal Ripken became the second major leaguer to play 2,000 consecutive games when the Orioles beat Minnesota 1-0.

1998 Switch-hitter Tony Clark set an American League record by hitting home runs from both sides of the plate for the third time this year, and the Detroit Tigers defeated Tampa Bay 8-0.

2005 Rafael Palmeiro was suspended 10 days following a positive test for steroids, less than five months after the Baltimore Orioles first baseman emphatically told Congress: "I have never used steroids. Period."

2006 Carlos Guillen hit for the cycle in Detroit's 10-4 victory over Tampa Bay.

2009 Andrew McCutchen hit three home runs and had a career-high six RBI to help Pittsburgh rout Washington 11-6.

