3 candidates file for Maumelle, North Little Rock positions

In this 2014 file photo, a roll of "I Voted" stickers sits on a ballot box at a Little Rock, Ark. polling place.

Two more candidates filed Friday to run for Maumelle City Council positions in November, and another candidate filed to run for a position on North Little Rock's City Council.

Doug Shinn filed to run for the Ward 4 position in Maumelle.

John W. Vaprezsan also filed to run in Ward 4, but officials had not completed verification of his petition signatures.

They are the only candidates to file so far in the Ward 4 race.

Ronald V. Harris filed to run for the Ward 3 position in North Little Rock. He is the first candidate to file for that position.