Anti-Netanyahu rallies intensify in Israel

JERUSALEM -- Several thousand demonstrators gathered outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.

Saturday's demonstration in central Jerusalem, along with smaller gatherings in Tel Aviv and near Netanyahu's beach house in central Israel, was one of the largest turnouts in weeks of protests.

Throughout the summer, thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets, calling for Netanyahu to resign, protesting his handling of the country's coronavirus crisis and saying he should not remain in office while on trial in a corruption case -- charges he denies.

Demonstrators hoisted Israeli flags, blew loud horns and held posters that said "Crime Minister" and accused Netanyahu of being out of touch with the public.

The rallies against Netanyahu are the largest Israel has seen since 2011 protests over the country's high cost of living.

Netanyahu has tried to play down the unrest, calling the demonstrators "leftists" and "anarchists." Late on Saturday, his Likud Party issued a statement that accused Israel's two private TV stations of giving "free and endless publicity" to the protesters and exaggerating the importance of the gatherings.

The demonstrations have grown increasingly violent in recent days.

No room for more migrants, island says

ROME -- About 250 Tunisian migrants in several small boats have reached a tiny Italian island that has run out of room to quarantine them as required by Italy's anti-coronavirus measures, officials said Saturday.

The Sicilian newspaper Giornale di Sicilia quoted Lampedusa Mayor Toto Martello as saying the island can't wait until the government sends a chartered ferry where the migrants can be held for 14 days to fulfill the country's quarantine requirement.

The island's migrant holding center, which was built for a maximum capacity of 95 people, was already holding 950 when the latest passengers arrived, Martello said. The 250 who arrived between Friday night and Saturday must stay on the dock for now, until the promised ferry arrives or some other solution is found.

Seven boats directly reached Lampedusa's shores, while an eighth boat needed assistance as it approached the island after setting off from Tunisia's Mediterranean coast.

Overall, the mayor said 250 boats carrying 5,000 migrants have reached the southern Mediterranean island in the past month. Many passengers were transferred to migrant residences on Sicily on commercial ferries or other vessels.

Arriving migrants have been linked to several dozen recent coronavirus clusters.

China raps Germany over treaty pause

BERLIN -- China has condemned Germany's decision to suspend its extradition agreement with Hong Kong, accusing Berlin of a "serious breach of international law."

Germany's foreign minister announced the suspension Friday after the disqualification in Hong Kong of 12 pro-democracy candidates from legislative elections and a subsequent decision to postpone the elections. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam cited a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory in postponing the vote.

The Chinese Embassy in Berlin expressed "strong indignation and firm opposition to the wrong remarks of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas" in a statement posted on its website and dated Friday.

Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States also suspended their extradition treaties with Hong Kong after the central government in Beijing imposed a new national-security law on the city. The move raised fears that Hong Kong's freedoms and autonomy are being taken away.

Germany's Maas described the election decisions as "a further infringement of the rights of Hong Kong's citizens."

Germany currently holds the European Union's rotating presidency.

Taiwan mourns defier of China's power

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's leaders and its people were paying their respects Saturday to former President Lee Teng-hui, who died last week at age 97 after implementing full democracy in Taiwan and incurring the wrath of China in the process.

A traditional funeral bier was set up at the Taipei Guest House, an ornate European-style building that was home to Japanese governors during Taiwan's 1895-1945 colonial period.

Among the visitors Saturday was current President Tsai Ing-wen, who wrote in a book of condolences, "You shall forever be watching over democratic Taiwan."

Lee strove to create a separate, democratic identity for Taiwan, angering not only China, which considers the island part of its territory, but also members of his Nationalist Party who hoped to return victorious to the mainland.

Lee ushered in the island's first direct presidential elections in 1996 and other democratic changes to the self-governed island despite missile launches and other fierce saber-rattling by China.

Taipei Veterans General Hospital said Lee died Thursday after suffering from infections, cardiac problems and organ failure since being hospitalized in February.

