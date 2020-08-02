Clippers' shooting strangles Pelicans

Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris tangles for the ball against Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla -- Paul George made three consecutive three-pointers in the opening minutes and had eight overall for 28 points for the Los Angeles Clippers, who rode a team-record barrage of long-range shots to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 126-103 Saturday.

The Clippers broke the franchise record by making 25 of 47 three-pointers. George made 8 of 11. The Clippers also tied the team record for three-pointers made in a half, and fell one short of the NBA record by hitting 16 of 24 in racing to a 77-45 halftime lead.

Los Angeles made its first six three-pointers to take a 20-6 lead. Patrick Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) scored from behind the arc for L.A.'s first points, then George connected on three consecutive possessions for a 12-2 lead just 2:11 in.

Leonard and Beverley kept the barrage going for six consecutive three-pointers before Leonard had the Clippers' first miss. The Clippers made 9 of 13 three-pointers in the first quarter for a 37-25 lead.

Leonard had 24 points for the Clippers, who bounced back from a 103-101 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

The Pelicans had a minor scare midway through the first half when rookie Zion Williamson stepped on Reggie Jackson's foot and appeared to roll his right ankle while driving to the basket, ending up on his backside under the basket. He got up with a slight limp and was subbed out.

With the Clippers well on their way to a blowout win, it was an opportunity for the Pelicans to get Williamson out of the game. They're monitoring his playing time because he missed nearly two weeks of practice after leaving the team for a family medical matter July 16. He played only 15 minutes in a loss to the Utah Jazz on Thursday night when the NBA resumed after the coronavirus shutdown.

Williamson returned for the start of the second half, finishing with seven points and five rebounds.

New Orleans' playoff chances continued to shrink. They came into the day tied for 11th in the Western Conference. They have lost both of their games since the restart.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 15 and Brandon Ingram 14 for New Orleans.

The Clippers have already clinched a playoff spot in their first season with Leonard and George playing together. They are second in the West behind the Los Angeles Lakers.

In other games played Saturday, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 22 points to help the Miami Heat beat the Denver Nuggets 125-105 in the first restart game for both teams. Kelly Olynyk scored all of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for the Heat, who shot 56% from the floor. The Heat broke away with a strong second half on both ends. Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant each scored 19 points for Denver. ... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points, Chris Paul added 18 and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Utah Jazz 110-94. Steven Adams had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari added 15 points and the Thunder shot 53% from the floor. The teams were to meet on March 11 in Oklahoma City, but everything changed when Utah center Rudy Gobert's covid-19 test came up positive right before the tip. That night, the NBA announced it would shut down indefinitely.

Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris, bottom, and Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler scramble for the ball during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler dunks against the Denver Nuggets during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic loses control of the ball against Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Denver Nuggets' Torrey Craig shoots against the Miami Heat during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) draws a foul from Denver Nuggets' Torrey Craig during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)