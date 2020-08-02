Oklahoma speedster commits to Razorbacks

Arkansas has landed another speedster from the state of Oklahoma with the commitment of receiver Bryce Stephens on Sunday.

Stephens, 6-1, 165 pounds, of Oklahoma City Marshall turned heads by recording of an electronic 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash at an Arkansas camp last year. Electronic times are usually slightly slower than a handheld time.

He recorded 10.69 seconds in the 100 meters at the All City Meet in April 2019 and 22.25 seconds in the 200 meters at the Class 4A State Championship. He visited Fayetteville for the Razorbacks' game against Auburn last fall.

Arkansas receivers coach Justin Stepp recruited Stephens under head coaches Chad Morris and Sam Pittman.

Bryce Stephens

“The guy's been with me from the start," Stephens said. "(I've) loved being there every time I visited and can’t wait to be back."

Stephens chose the Razorbacks over offers from Oklahoma State, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arizona, Arizona State, Nebraska, Iowa State, Washington State, Memphis and others.

He said he was swayed by the Razorbacks' constant communication.

“They always believed in me," he said. "Even when Coach Morris left, they still showed the greatest amount of love."

Marshall receivers/defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator Sean Love said he always saw great things ahead for the ESPN 3-star prospect.

“From Day 1, I knew Bryce would be one of those athletes that would play on Saturdays,” Love said. “I wholeheartedly believe he will be one of those athletes that will play on Sundays.”

Stephens had 43 receptions for 1,004 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore. Last season he had 21 catches for 416 yards and 6 touchdowns, and rushed 11 times for 224 yards and 3 touchdowns as a junior.

Stephens is Arkansas’ 18th commitment for the 2021 class and the sixth from Oklahoma.

Among the Razorbacks' commits from Oklahoma is Tulsa Union running back AJ Green, who has recorded times of 10.38 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.69 seconds in the 200.