Rival groups face off over Capitol statue

A protester, who would not give his name, leans against the fence blocking people from approaching the Confederate soldiers statue on the state Capitol grounds Saturday. More photos at arkansasonline.com/82protest/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Opposing protesters, many of them armed, faced off Saturday evening near the Confederate soldiers monument on the state Capitol grounds in Little Rock, leading to shouting and some tense moments.

Earlier in the week a viral video from Kipp Brown, a member of the Endangered Species BLM, called for all Black Lives Matter groups to show up at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol to remove the statue.

"This b coming down," Brown said in the video.

In response, more than 100 members of the Arkansas Patriots Militia, Blue Lives Matter and other groups arrived at the Capitol on Saturday afternoon. They formed a circle around metal barriers that had been erected Friday to keep people from getting close to the monument. Some chanted the name of Arkansas' U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TMnAowbAIg]

At 6:35 p.m., a group of Black Lives Matter protesters set out from Victory Street, marching along Capitol Avenue toward the Capitol steps. They joined some Black Lives Matter protesters already there, making for a group of about 50 people.

Arkansas State Police troopers and State Capitol Police officers monitored the situation from vehicles nearby.

"Let's get it on!" one defender of the monument yelled.

A Black Lives Matter protester with a megaphone shouted from the Capitol steps, directing comments to the protesters circling the monument.

One man, who had his dog with him, shouted at the Black Lives Matter group to "bring it" and challenged the protester with the megaphone to fight him "one-on-one."

About that point, the monitoring police officers got out of their vehicles and formed a line between the opposing groups.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/82protest/]

The protester with the megaphone told counterprotesters that they were "in the minority."

About 7 p.m., the Black Lives Matter group lined up across the street from the Capitol, and the monument defenders moved toward the street, shortening the distance between the groups to less than 15 yards.

The Black Lives Matter group, fists raised, then marched back down Capitol Avenue away from the Capitol as the monument supporters cheered and chanted "We back the blue."

Black Lives Matter protesters lingered for a time at Victory and Capitol before leaving around dusk.