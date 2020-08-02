State reports 637 new virus cases, six additional deaths Sunday

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 637 new covid-19 cases along with six additional deaths on Sunday, according to a Twitter post from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

"This is a slight decrease from the past two days, but we can not become complacent. We must continue to take this virus seriously and slow the spread in our communities," Hutchinson wrote on Twitter.

The cumulative number of covid-19 infections in Arkansas reached 43,810 with the new cases added on Sunday. The number of active cases rose by 91, from 6,679 to 6,770.

A total of 464 people in the state have died as a result of the virus, according to the Health Department.

The number of new cases reported on Sunday was down slightly from the day before, when 662 cases were reported.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 10 are in correctional facilities, the Health Department reported.

An additional 16 people have been hospitalized, bringing the total number of patients to 515. Two of those patients have been placed on a ventilator, for a current total of 106.