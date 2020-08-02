State sports brief

FOOTBALL

Former UCA assistant dies

Louisiana-Lafayette offensive line coach and former University of Central Arkansas assistant coach D.J. Looney died Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack during a team workout.

Looney, who was an assistant at UCA in 2014 and 2015, was 31 years old.

"The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Department of Athletics mourns the sudden loss of Louisiana Football assistant coach D.J. Looney, who passed away Saturday morning following a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field," Louisiana-Lafayette said in a statement.

Looney was entering his third season with the Rajin' Cajuns after spending time at Mississippi State, East Mississippi Community College, UCA and Georgia.

"Very difficult to believe and understand," UCA Athletic Director Brad Teague tweeted Saturday. "Such a fine person. He will be missed by many."

In Looney's two years at UCA, he coached tight ends and tackles. He helped the Bears to 6-6 and 7-4 records in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

"One of the best in the business," UCA Coach Nathan Brown tweeted Saturday. "We lost one of the good guys in this world. I still can't believe it but I know you would say one thing to us missing you 'knock it back' and 'smile, you're coaching football.' "

-- George Stoia