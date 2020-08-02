White Sox pound out 21 hits in rout of Royals

Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano celebrates his solo home run against the Cleveland Indians in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Gio Gonzalez made his first start for the hot-hitting Chicago White Sox more than 16 years after they drafted him, and the veteran responded by holding the Kansas City Royals scoreless into the fourth inning of an 11-5 rout Saturday night.

Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run home run and finished with a career-high four hits, and rookie Luis Robert had four hits while finishing a triple shy of the cycle while leading a White Sox barrage of 21 hits in all. Leury Garcia also pounded out four hits, Yoan Moncada added three and Yasmani Grandal had a pair of hits while driving in two runs.

That was plenty of support for Gonzalez, who scattered five hits and three walks while striking out six in 32/3 innings. Matt Foster (1-0), one of six White Sox relievers, got the win.

Much of Chicago's damage came off spot starter Ronald Bolanos (0-2), who allowed five runs in 12/3 innings. But just as much came against a Kansas City bullpen that had been among the best in the majors so far this season.

Whit Merrifield hit a two-run home run for the Royals. Ryan O'Hearn drove in their other two runs.

Gonzalez, 34, was a first-round pick of the White Sox in 2004, but he was traded to the Phillies the next year in a deal that included Aaron Rowand and Jim Thome. That began an odyssey that included stops with the Athletics, Nationals and Brewers along with two All-Star selections and a season in which he led the National League in wins.

Gonzalez finally returned to the White Sox in December, signing a $5 million contract for this season, and made his debut for them in relief of injured starter Reynaldo Lopez last weekend. Gonzalez took his spot in the rotation Saturday night.

ANGELS 5, ASTROS 4 (10) Matt Thaiss scored on Michael Hermosillo's bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and host Los Angeles beat Houston.

TWINS 3, INDIANS 0 In Minneapolis, Miguel Sano hit a pair of home runs and Kenta Maeda pitched six scoreless innings in his home debut for Minnesota as the Twins beat Cleveland.

YANKEES 5, RED SOX 2 Gio Urshela hit his first big-league grand slam, Aaron Judge homered for a career-high fourth consecutive game and New York extended its winning streak to five with a victory over visiting Boston.

ATHLETICS 3, MARINERS 2 (10) Pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman lined an RBI double to score Tony Kemp in the top of the 10th inning, and Oakland rallied for a victory over Seattle.

ORIOLES 5, RAYS 4 (11) Pinch-hitter Pat Valaika singled in the winning run in the 11th inning, and host Baltimore handed Tampa Bay its fourth consecutive loss.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 7, METS 1 Ronald Acuna Jr. shook off a slow start by driving in two runs with two hits, including his first home run, and host Atlanta beat Michael Wacha and New York for the Braves' fourth consecutive victory.

CUBS 4, PIRATES 3 Tyler Chatwood matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in another terrific performance, and host Chicago used the long ball to beat Pittsburgh. Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ hit home runs as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.

DODGERS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Chris Taylor hit a three-run home run, A.J. Pollock and Edwin Ríos added two-run shots, and Los Angeles rolled to a victory over host Arizona. Arizona starter Luke Weaver (0-2) took the loss after giving up six runs in four-plus innings.

ROCKIES 6, PADRES 1 In Denver, Kyle Freeland pitched six innings of two-hit ball as Colorado beat San Diego. Freeland (2-0) allowed a two-out single to Tommy Pham in the first, then retired 13 in a row before Francisco Mejia's double in the sixth. The left-hander struck out four and walked one in throwing an economical 83 pitches.

Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano hits a solo home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Minneapolis, his second solo homer of the night. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws to a Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to the Cleveland Indians in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 1, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Cleveland Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer makes a catch of a fly ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)