Troopers: 3 Arkansans die in weekend crashes

Crashes on Arkansas roads killed three people over the weekend, troopers said.

Jade Sain, a 37-year-old Cotton Plant woman, died after a Kia Sportage driven by a minor turned onto U.S Highway 70 in Biscoe without yielding on Saturday, according to a preliminary crash report by state police.

The Sportage struck a Dodge Ram driven by Sain shortly after 5:30 p.m., the report states. According to troopers, the crash injured three minors: a passenger in Sain's vehicle, and the driver and a passenger in the Sportage.

A Saline County crash Saturday night killed a 33-year-old Hot Springs woman, according to a separate preliminary report.

Natalie McConnell died after the Toyota Corolla she was driving crossed the center turn lane on U.S. 70 in Lonsdale and collided with a Chevrolet Blazer shortly after 9 p.m., the report states. Troopers said a 33-year-old Hot Springs man who was driving the Blazer was injured in the wreck.

On Sunday, a 41-year-old Mount Vernon motorcyclist died following a crash shortly before 12:30 p.m. in rural Cleburne County, according to state police.

A Honda Gold Wing driven south on Arkansas 25 by Derrick Reeves crossed the centerline in a curve and struck a GMC Acadia going in the opposite direction. Troopers said Reeves died as a result of the crash.

Conditions were dry at the time of the three wrecks, state police said.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 353 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.