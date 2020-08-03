Baseball notes

New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 25, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

METS

Cespedes disappears, then opts out

When the New York Mets finally found out Yoenis Cespedes was OK, they suddenly learned something else: The slugger had opted out of playing the rest of this season.

Hours after Cespedes didn't report to the ballpark without explanation, the Mets discovered in the late innings of Sunday's 4-0 loss to Atlanta that he wouldn't be back this year because of coronavirus concerns.

"I am very surprised," Manager Luis Rojas said. "Him and I have had conversations regularly about playing time, where he was going to hit in the lineup, building him up in the outfield.

"Nothing like this, so this is definitely a surprise."

Cespedes went 0 for 4 during a 7-1 loss Saturday night in Atlanta. He is 5 for 31 (.161) with 15 strikeouts this season.

The Mets sent out a statement from General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen in the early innings Sunday saying they couldn't find Cespedes. Van Wagenen said the organization was later notified by Cespedes' agent that he had decided to opt out "for covid-related reasons."

A two-time All-Star outfielder, the 34-year-old Cespedes celebrated his long-awaited return to the lineup with a home run on opening day that lifted the Mets over the Braves 1-0 at Citi Field.

It was his first game in the majors since July 20, 2018.

BREWERS

Bench coach suffers heart attack

Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy suffered a heart attack during a Saturday team workout at Miller Park, but team officials said he was resting comfortably and should be out of the hospital later this week.

Brewers General Manager David Stearns said the 61-year-old Murphy received a stent and is expected to get released from Froedtert Hospital "in a couple of days." Stearns said it was too early to estimate when Murphy might be back in uniform.

"The prognosis for a recovery is good, and Pat is certainly going to be back in the dugout at some point," Stearns said Sunday. "I could not venture to guess as to when that is. Right now the most important thing for Pat is to focus on his recovery and health. We'll let him focus on that."

Stearns said that Murphy started experiencing symptoms while on the Miller Park field and reported them to the team's medical staff, which immediately realized the gravity of the situation and called an ambulance. Stearns said the ambulance arrived "in a matter of minutes" and transported Murphy to Froedtert Hospital, which had a team of cardiologists waiting for him.

INDIANS

Manager misses series finale

Cleveland Manager Terry Francona left the team before its game at Minnesota on Sunday due to what the Indians said was a minor gastrointestinal condition not related to covid-19.

Francona conducted his regular pregame media briefing via video conference from Target Field. The club announced his absence about an hour later. The 61-year-old Francona returned to the team hotel, and first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. took over managing for the four-game series finale against the Twins.

Francona, who has experienced some gastrointestinal discomfort since spring training, was sent home with a visit to the Cleveland Clinic for further examination set for today. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Francona could miss the next two games in Cincinnati.

Francona sat out one game last season because of surgery for a tear in one of his retinas. Three years ago, he missed a week for a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat.

New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes follows thorough on a two-run double in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Friday, July 31, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore).