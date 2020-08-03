Benton County marriage licenses

July 23
Charlie Ray Copher, 80, and Grace Louise Gillis, 79, both of Rogers
Glen Scott Fleming, 56, and Elizabeth Ann Ives, 43, both of Bethel Heights
Jonathon Michael Hawkins, 27, and Felicia Ann Edens, 31, both of Rogers
Jordan Ray Hayes, 27, and Kiersten Emma Johnson, 27, both of Rogers
Michael Andew Henderson, 26, and Amber Nicole Hayes, 29, both of Sulphur Springs
Grant David Hughes, 25, and Morgan Elizabeth Manley, 25, both of Bentonville
Jermaine DeJuan Jordan, 41, and Misty Dawn Turney, 35, both of Okmulgee, Okla.
Eric Lee Medlinger, 66, and Staycee Liv Brown, 61, both of Bella Vista
Edward Padilla, 39, and Patricia Del Carmen Hall, 45, both of Bentonville
Hugh Dustin Rogers, 47, and April Hope Downard, 41, both of Springdale
Ryan Vincent Smith, 35, and Sarah Machele Zimmerman, 33, both of Centerton
Kevin Francis Talty, 24, Columbus, Ga., and Rachel Elisabeth Holmer, 24, Rogers
Joshua David Torrey, 36, and Sharon Marie Guerber, 36, both of Pea Ridge
Marck Richard Townsend, 37, and Ariane Bianca Hampton, 40, both of Rogers
Ronald Vazquez Matias, 53, Bentonville, and Sonia Elizabeth Guerra, 42, Centerton
Sharron Dennis Washington II, 51, and Ashlei Wynette Reed, 39, both of Bentonville
Michael Thomas Wollard, 26, and Alexandria Marie Robinson, 26, both of Bentonville
July 24
Francisco Ruben Aldave, 47, and Virginia Irene Hooker, 50, both of Rogers
William Lee Barnett, 30, Bentonville, and Brittany Nicole Hegwood, 29, Kansas, Okla.
Joshua Levi Blevins, 31, and Tabitha Lynn Meredith, 33, both of Pineville, Mo.
Quenton Chase Clay, 24, Rogers, and Kylan Nicole Hensley, 24, Cave Springs
Justin William Inett, 23, and Hunter Rae Reves, 25, both of Centerton
Bradley Shawn Jackson, 25, Gentry, and Kayla Beth Oliver, 30, Westville, Okla.
Oscar Jimenez-Albarran, 40, and Claudia Torres-Sanchez, 38, both of Rogers
Alfredo Martinez, 42, and Christina Leah Hahn, 39, both of Rogers
James William Parsons, 73, Pea Ridge, and Joyce Ann Whitlow, 73, Seligman, Mo.
Kenton Allen Price, 38, Gravette, and Candice Anne Rich, 38, Bentonville
Gustavo Soriano Jr., 29, and Raquel Menendez Aguilar, 26, both of Centerton
Nicholas Robert Steinmetz, 22, Conway, and Genevieve Grace Jackson, 20, Springdale
July 27
Kelby Jon Anschutz, 44, and Jennifer Lea Gardner, 47, both of Lyndon, Kan.
Simon Pedro Arechiga Miranda, 27, Lowell, and Edlin Martinez Osornio, 27, Rogers
Benjamin Higdon Bishop, 20, Joplin, Mo., and Chloe Noelle Herndon, 20, Siloam Springs
Clarence Cornelius Culbreath Jr., 28, and Marissa Leigh Dedner, 26, both of Bentonville
Matthew Leslie Fifer, 47, and Jessica Renee Bedwell, 35, both of Bentonville
Crestino Antoni Francis, 19, and Aunawa Jade Lee Blackfox, 17, both of Bentonville
Joseph Evin Gregg, 27, and Megan Elizabeth Leach, 28, both of Rogers
Zachery Michael Groves, 31, and Keara Diane Gwinup, 32, both of Springfield, Mo.
Kody Paul Hookstra, 39, and Amber Danielle Donaldson, 35, both of Yukon, Okla.
Rock Alan Skeans, 63, Bella Vista, and Amy Sue St. Clair, 48, Sperry, Okla.
Cody Doyle Teague, 28, and Angelica Casamayor, 33, both of Bella Vista
Juan Carlos Toledo Jr., 21, and Isabel Marie Vargas, 21, both of Sulphur Springs
July 28
Michael Tavis Gerster, 35, and Rebecca Rose Stephens, 29, both of Rogers
Faustino H. Lopez, 43, and Samantha Jo Schmitt, 35, both of Rogers
Bobby David McMurtrey, 45, Stillwell, Okla., and Misty Dawn Ward, 34, Colcord, Okla.
Regan Douglas Puryear, 23, and Nathania Marie Jones-McKenzie, 20, both of Gravette
Jerry Lee Roegnerm, 42, and Nancy Linn Majors, 35, both of Rogers
Mark Joseph Williams, 21, Lyman, S.C., and Margaret Ann Louree, 22, Rogers
July 29
Jeremiah Samuel Arellano, 21, and Ashley Victoria Cabe, 22, both of Bella Vista
David Elias Alexander Bayona, 27, and Zoe Chiles Hensley, 25, both of Rogers
Jacob David Beckett, 24, and Meagan Mackenzie Mills, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Devyn Darby Bush, 22, and Allison Mae DeBus, 20, both of Bentonville
Justin Roy Dean Coatney, 34, and Danelle Nichole Zimmerman, 29, both of Pea Ridge
Lucas Allen Cramer, 26, and Madison Ann Kienzle, 25, both of Rogers
Ryan Eliot Hunter, 22, and Audrey Shea Fleenor, 22, both of Fayetteville
Kyler Drew Nelson, 30, and Shelby Caroline Turner, 28, both of Bentonville
Kolte Nicholas Morgan Parker, 20, Midway Park, N.C., and Sabrina Jade Beets, 20, Neosho, Mo.
Joel Lee Thomas Jr., 27, and Abbey Victoria Johnson, 25, both of Bentonville