Conway man wins $1M from scratch-off ticket

The front entrance of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery office is shown in this Jan. 30, 2019 file photo. ( Josh Snyder)
A Conway man won $1 million Friday from a scratch-off $20 Millionaires Club lottery ticket.
Quincy Wardlow bought the winning ticket at a Citgo, 1000 Morningside Drive, in Conway, according to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
Wardlow said in the release he plans to use the winnings to pay off his house. The Citgo will also receive $10,000, a commission for selling the ticket.
According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, there is one million-dollar prize remaining in the $20 Millionaires Club contest and another one million-dollar prize remaining in the Ultimate Millions contest.
