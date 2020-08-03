Conway man wins $1M from scratch-off ticket

A Conway man won $1 million Friday from a scratch-off $20 Millionaires Club lottery ticket.

Quincy Wardlow bought the winning ticket at a Citgo, 1000 Morningside Drive, in Conway, according to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Wardlow said in the release he plans to use the winnings to pay off his house. The Citgo will also receive $10,000, a commission for selling the ticket.

According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, there is one million-dollar prize remaining in the $20 Millionaires Club contest and another one million-dollar prize remaining in the Ultimate Millions contest.