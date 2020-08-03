Fayetteville, Har-Ber geared for championship run

Grace Kilcrease of Springdale Har-Ber follows through with a shot while playing in the Class 6A state tournament last year at Fayetteville. Kilcrease finished third as a sophomore at state for Har-Ber, which finished fourth in the team standings. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville girls are motivated for another state golf championship opportunity after last year's near-miss at the title.

Bentonville captured its third consecutive Class 6A state championship last fall after defeating Fayetteville in a one-hole playoff at the Fayetteville Country Club. But Bentonville must replace some talented athletes while Fayetteville returns its top five golfers from last year's state runner-up team.

The golf season begins on Tuesday at the Springdale Lady Bulldog Invitational at the Springdale Country Club.

"We have a chance to do great things this year," Fayetteville coach Scott Williams said. "I think this year is wide open and whoever wants it and gets hot at the right time will win the state. We just need to take advantage of the opportunities we have in front of us."

Bentonville and Springdale Har-Bar are likely to challenge, especially with Grace Kilcrease back to lead the charge for the Lady Wildcats. Kilcrease finished third in the state tournament last year at Fayetteville.

Fayetteville is led by seniors Anna Rechtin and Anna Ziegler, who've played varsity golf since their freshman seasons. The Lady Bulldogs have plenty of depth with juniors Madeleine Wilson, Elizabeth Atchley, Evie Marx, sophomore Gia Gentile, and freshman Elizabeth Lim.

"It will take a team effort to win the state," Williams said. "One person's score won't beat you in team golf. So, it is very important that everyone will need to contribute. It should be a very interesting and competitive year."

Bentonville lost its No. 2 player when Lauren Milligan transferred to Springdale Har-Ber. But sophomore Lauren Pleiman returns after helping teaming with Kinslee Miller to down Fayetteville in the playoff hole last season.

Miller and Pleiman combined to shoot a 7 on the playoff hole, three strokes ahead of Ziegler and Atchley.

"(Pleiman) can shoot in the high 70s or low 80s, but my other four varsity players all shoot the same, in the mid-80s," Bentonville coach Lindsey Davis said. "They are Anya Tillman, Elizabeth Gregory, Delaney Burnett, and Blakelee Sitton. We are in a rebuilding stage, but we still hope to be able to compete at the high level in girls 6A."

Burnett is a junior while Gregory, Tillman, and Sitton are sophomores for the Lady Tigers.

Springdale Har-Ber is expected to challenge after placing fourth in the state tournament last year at Fayetteville. Kilcrease was selected the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls golfer of the year after placing third in the state and in the top four of the Overall Tournament last season.

Har-Ber coach Tim Aynes is expecting even more from Kilcrease after she dropped her average from 76 to 72 over the spring and summer.

"We'll be led by Grace, who was all-conference and all-state," Aynes said. "She will be pushed daily by teammates Abbey Ott, our lone senior, and freshman Charlie Whorton. Ott was also All-Conference and All-State last year and has dropped her average. to 76. Charlie has averaged 74 during our qualifying rounds and, along with Grace and Abbey, is a threat to win any tournament."

Macey Wyler and Claire Bowen are varsity players who'll provide depth along with Milligan, who moved into the district during the summer.

"I am expecting big things from this year's Har-Ber girls golf team," Aynes said. "It will easily be the best team Har-Ber has had, and last year's team was good enough to win state. Bentonville and Fayetteville have rich traditions and both are good enough to win our conference and state." The Class 6A state tournament this season is scheduled to be played in Bryant.