FOOTBALL

Hogs land speedy WR

The University of Arkansas has landed another speedster from the state of Oklahoma with the oral commitment of receiver Bryce Stephens on Sunday.

Stephens, 6-1, 165 pounds, of Oklahoma City Marshall turned heads by recording an electronic 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash at an Arkansas camp last year. Electronic times are usually slightly slower than a handheld time.

Receivers coach Justin Stepp recruited Stephens under former coach Chad Morris and for Coach Sam Pittman's staff. He visited Fayetteville for the Auburn game last fall.

"The guys been with me from the start, loved being there every time I visited, and can't wait to be back," Stephens said.

Stephens chose the Razorbacks over offers from Oklahoma State, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arizona, Arizona State, Nebraska, Iowa State, Washington State, Memphis and others.

He said the Hogs consistently staying in contact helped sway him.

"They always believed in me. Even when Coach Morris left, they still showed the greatest amount of love," Stephens said.

Marshall receivers/defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator Sean Love said he always saw great things ahead for the ESPN 3-star prospect.

"I knew Bryce would be one of those athletes that would play on Saturdays," Love said. "I wholeheartedly believe he will be one of those athletes that will play on Sundays."

He had 43 receptions for 1,004 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore. Last season, he had 21 catches for 416 yards and 6 touchdowns, and rushed 11 times for 224 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Stephens is Arkansas' 18th commitment for the 2021 class and the sixth from Oklahoma.

Among the Razorbacks' commitments from Oklahoma is Tulsa Union running back AJ Green, who has recorded times of 10.38 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.69 seconds in the 200.

-- Richard Davenport