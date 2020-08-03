Kanye West files for presidential run in Arkansas

This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

Kanye West filed to run for president as an independent candidate in Arkansas prior to today’s deadline at noon, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Independent candidates for president and vice president are required to file a petition with 1,000 valid signatures from Arkansas registered voters to qualify for the ballot, said Chris Powell, a spokesman for the secretary of the state’s office. Michelle Tidball filed as the vice presidential candidate.

“We have 10 days to verify the signatures,” he said, and all candidates that qualify will be certified to the ballot on Aug. 20.